WOD Armour, equipping perfect fittings for crossfit

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/PNN): WOD Armour has come up with a wide range of all muscle recovery, performance enhancement gear, supplements, CrossFit apparel and CrossFit equipment. The products and services offered by the company, ranging from the bare minimum to extremely specific customization. WOD Armour has been Catering to the demands, desires, and expectations of its clientele with grounds to provide its consumers with a trouble-free experience from product discovery and checkout to express shipping.

WOD Armour was started in 2016 by Ankit Grover, who himself was an aspiring athlete and trainer. Ankit experienced a paucity of elite products for performance enhancement, upon visiting Europe, he discovered the need and value these products can generate and decided to start his E-commerce platform with an aim to provide easy access to equipment and gear which enhances the performance of athletes and individual to achieve their goals. The company has gotten into weightlifting and CrossFit barbells and kettlebells which are of the highest standard competing with rogue barbells.

WOD Armour is the first one to introduce Theragun into the Indian market. WOD has partnered with international brands like concept 2, Theragun, WATT-bike, Hyperice, complex, Assault fitness, Melo, Achedaway and toe spacer to provide easy access to muscle recovery, performance enhancement equipment, supplements, and CrossFit apparel & gear, to their customers. It has served more than 50K customers and has reached a revenue of over a million dollars per annum over the course of six years.

Recovery from workouts is a crucial component of your fitness program. Take a rest after every workout to allow your body to heal. Make a set of tools for post-workout recuperation that you may use to get through a session with ease. Your session could include everything from a 30-minute to a 10-minute massage with a massage gun. To be able to intuitively determine what your body requires based on the sort of activity, your time constraints, and how you feel, it's helpful to have some tools and strategies at your disposal.

"In this industry, we desire to make a strong footing in, dynamism is key. We are here to help our customers discover what they're capable of from the latest performance apparel quality gear to the latest in equipment and supplements. We have everything that one requires for the next workout to the preparation for the next competition. Our products are focused on injury prevention and increasing strength and mobility. Small, impactful sessions done consistently can have a massive impact on our troubled areas." Said Ankit.

"Our products have assisted many of the elite athletes in different sports to upgrade their performances and almost acted like an external fuel to their highly impacted bodies. Many professional athletes and celebrities are our regular clients." Ankit added.

For more information: www.wodarmour.in

