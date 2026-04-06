VMPL New Delhi [India], April 6: World Health Day reminds us that small daily habits can make a big difference to our long-term health. As cases of diabetes and prediabetes continue to increase, especially in urban lifestyles, paying attention to what we eat has become more important than ever. Making smarter food choices, even during snack time, can help manage overall health and prevent lifestyle diseases. Choosing nutritious and balanced snacks between meals is a simple step in the right direction. Among these healthier options, American pistachios are a great choice as they are both nutritious and suitable for people managing or trying to prevent diabetes.

Nutritional Benefits of American Pistachios American pistachios are packed with important nutrients that support overall health. They are a good source of protein, fibre, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals like potassium and vitamin B6. A small handful (around 30g) is filling yet low in calories, making it a smart snack that helps control hunger and prevent overeating. The protein and fibre in pistachios help slow down digestion and the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. This helps prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels after eating. They also contain healthy unsaturated fats that support heart health, which is especially important for people with diabetes who may have a higher risk of heart-related issues.

A study by the University of Madras and the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation found that eating a small handful of roasted, unsalted pistachios (about 30g) before meals may help delay diabetes in people with prediabetes. The research showed improvements in blood sugar, cholesterol, weight, HbA1C levels, and waist size. The study involved 120 participants and was conducted with global research institutions, with support from American Pistachio Growers. Why Mid-Meal Snacking Helps Control Blood Sugar For people managing diabetes or prediabetes, going too long without eating can cause blood sugar levels to rise or fall suddenly. Having a small snack between meals helps keep blood sugar more stable, prevents overeating later, and provides steady energy throughout the day.

But choosing the right snack is important. Sugary foods and refined carbs can quickly increase blood sugar and make insulin resistance worse. On the other hand, snacks that contain protein, fiber, and healthy fats digest more slowly and help keep glucose levels balanced. American pistachios offer this natural combination of nutrients, making them a smart and healthy snacking choice for better metabolic health. Supporting Weight and Heart Health: Maintaining a healthy weight is important for managing and preventing type 2 diabetes, and pistachios can be a helpful addition to daily eating habits when enjoyed in moderation. Even though they are rich in energy, their protein and fibre help you feel full for longer, which may reduce overeating and unnecessary snacking. Studies also show that regular consumption of nuts can support heart health by lowering bad cholesterol (LDL) while improving good cholesterol (HDL). This makes pistachios beneficial for both blood sugar and heart health.

This World Health Day, choosing nutritious snacks like pistachios can be a small yet effective step toward better long-term wellbeing. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)