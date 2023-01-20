ZEISS Unveils ZEISS Axiovert Microscope and Introduces 'Delight Program' for 100+ Companies in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ZEISS, an internationally leading technology company operating in the optics and optoelectronics industries, today, further strengthened its Industrial Quality Solutions (IQS) portfolio with the unveiling of Inverted microscope system 'ZEISS Axiovert'. The latest launch from the brand will deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to Electric Mobility, Hybrid & Fuel cell Vehicles, Electronics, Aerospace, Medical Manufacturing & Renewable Energy applications among others. Further, in an industry-first initiative, ZEISS's Medical Technology (MED) business in India also introduced the 'Delight Program' for the corporate workforce in India.

In Electric and New Energy vehicles, Zeiss's metrology equipment can be used to measure and analyze the precision and integrity of various components used in electric vehicles, such as battery cells, Welded BIW, Electric motors, Transmission parts and Electronics.

In addition to the new Inverted Microscope, at IMTEX 2023, ZEISS also showcased its existing metrology portfolio such as Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) - CONTURA along with Contour Measuring Machine - SURFCOM NEX SD2, Roundness Measuring Machine - RONDCOM NEX 200, and Roughness measuring machine - SURFCOM TOUCH 50 and HANDYSURF+. Also, to demonstrate the capabilities of its Quality data intelligence software in the Industry 4.0 offering, all the equipment were connected to the PiWeb Software, where live data collection and analysis was demonstrated.

On the other hand, ZEISS's Medical Technology (MED) business introduced an industry-first eye-care initiative for the Corporates in India. 'Delight Program' by ZEISS's Medical Technology (MED) unit will focus on providing best-in-class eye-care solutions for the corporate masses. In the first phase of the 'Delight Program' ZEISS Medical Technology (MED) team in India has committed to partnering with 100+ companies in the country. As part of this initiative, the workforce of these 100+ companies will be provided consultation and focused technical talks with the best doctors in the country. ZEISS will also conduct eye check-up camps and provide extended assistance for eye surgeries, spectacles, and IOL (Intra Ocular Lenses) for the employees of these 100+ companies and their immediate family members.

Speaking on the occasion, Wilson Thomas, Managing Director, Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt. Ltd. said, "IMTEX 2023 is indeed going to be the first major exhibition for the industry players post-COVID-19 pandemic, hence, expectations are naturally very high. We are expecting even greater active participation by the industry than what we have seen in the past editions of IMTEX. For us, the exhibition is one of the biggest platforms to showcase cutting-edge technologies and services apart from helping to reduce the disconnect between government and private players."

ZEISS' portfolio under Industrial Quality Solutions includes coordinate measuring machines, optical and multi-sensor systems as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics, and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D & 2D X-ray metrology for quality inspection and Industrial Microscopy for material analysis round off its product portfolio.

