Zimbabwe First Lady congratulates Senator Dr Rasha Kelej for her nomination as the African Woman of the Year 2020

Harare [Zimbabwe]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Through an official letter, Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation was congratulated by the long-time partner H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of The Republic of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother, on her appointment as a Member of the Egyptian Senate (2020-2025) by the President of Egypt, H.E. ABDEL FATTAH AL-SISI to play an important role to advise with regards to African Health, Economic and Social Sustainable Development and collaboration opportunities. The Zimbabwe First Lady also congratulated Rasha Kelej for her nomination as 'The African Woman of the Year 2020' by New African Woman, UK.

The First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, emphasized, "On behalf of Zimbabwe, we extend congratulations to our esteemed partner Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, on her recent appointment and recognition. The commitment and leadership she has shown over many years, as CEO of Merck Foundation, health campaigner and a prolific woman in progressively senior roles, has undoubtedly served Merck Foundation's and our efforts in building healthcare capacity in Zimbabwe and across Africa. I am proud of our valuable partnership, and I look forward to working with her and continue our joint efforts to progress the landscape of the healthcare sector in my country and the rest of Africa and improve access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions."

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than a Mother, with sincere gratitude, happiness, and pride in receiving this recognition, expressed, "I am humbled to receive this recognition from my dear sister H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe. Through our partnership, we have been able to demonstrate our commitment to improving access to innovative healthcare solutions in Zimbabwe and across Africa. Thank you very much and I look forward to using my recognition to further push the agenda to break infertility stigma, advocate for girls education and contribute to healthcare capacity building in Zimbabwe."

The First Lady of Zimbabwe, in her congratulatory letter, appreciated the impactful joint programs undertaken to build healthcare capacity, breaking the stigma of infertility and also strengthening the response to COVID-19, executed under the leadership of Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej through Merck foundation.

Through their partnership, Merck Foundation has been building healthcare capacity in the country, by providing speciality training to more than 78 Young Zimbabwean doctors in various specialities like Fertility and Embryology, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, and Acute Medicines. Merck Foundation will continue to provide scholarships of training to more doctors over the next 10 years to continue its mission of transforming the healthcare sector and advance its professional capacity in Africa.

