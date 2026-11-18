VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: Zionik by Bawa Electronics offers wireless earphones, wireless speakers, headphones, amplifiers, USB accessories, mobile chargers, cases, and other audio and mobile products. Manufactured in India with OEM services available.

Zionik aims to offer reliable sound quality, durable design, and value-for-money products for everyday use - from home entertainment and music to travel, work, and gifting.

Zionik Wireless Speaker with Mic - Your Sound, Your Way

Key Highlights:

- Wireless Earphones, Headphones & Wireless Speakers

- Amplifiers & USB Accessories

- Mobile Chargers, Cases & Other Mobile Accessories

- Manufactured in India

- OEM Services Available

Speaking on the launch, a spokesperson for Bawa Electronics said, "With Zionik, our focus is simple - Your Sound, Your Way. We want to bring high-quality, affordable audio and mobile accessories made in India to customers across the country."