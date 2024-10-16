10 Best People Search Sites for 2024 to Find People Online
Many people search sites claim to be the best, making it hard to know which ones are truly top-notch. But after carefully reviewing these platforms, we've selected the most reputable ones.
Our list includes the most extensive and reliable people search sites available. These sites can help you reconnect with old friends, find family members, gather detailed information about acquaintances, and much more.
10 Best People Search Sites on the Market
- BeenVerified: Best People Search Site Overall
- PeopleLooker: Best for Quick & Reliable Results
- Spokeo: Cheapest People Finder Site
- PeopleFinders: Best for Ease of Use
- TruthFinder: Best for Public Records Search
- Intelius: Best for Detailed Reports
- Instant Checkmate: Great for Criminal History Check
- US Search: Oldest People Search Engine
- DeepSearchPro: Best for Advanced Users
- InfoTracer: Best for Business Networking
BeenVerified: Best People Search Site Overall
Pros:
- Enjoy diverse search choices
- Easily navigate through the platform
- Receive excellent customer assistance
Cons:
- Additional charges for certain data
- No availability of individual reports
BeenVerified, an online background check service, furnishes comprehensive records on individuals by scouring public records, social media, and online sources. Its White Pages lookup swiftly finds people based on name, address, phone number, or email address. It includes a username search for social media.
Results include vital personal details. For deeper insight, explore government public records covering criminal history, property, and relationships. BeenVerified prioritizes privacy, using advanced encryption to safeguard data and refrain from sharing or selling it.
Usability: 4.9/5
BeenVerified offers a straightforward interface, enabling users to navigate and search for information effortlessly. Search results are neatly presented for simple comprehension.
Features: 5/5
BeenVerified offers several important features:
- People Search: Search for individuals using their name, phone number, email address, or social media handle to find their contact details and past addresses.
- Criminal & Traffic Records Search: Access records of arrests, convictions, and sex offenders, useful for employers or landlords.
- Public Records Search: Find property, court, marriage, and divorce records to learn about education and work history.
- Reverse Phone Number Lookup: Identify unknown callers or check someone's identity by searching their phone number.
- Email Address Lookup: Search for available public details linked to an email address, including the owner's name and contact information.
What Can BeenVerified Uncover: 4.9/5
BeenVerified provides multiple search options, like people search, phone number lookup, and address lookup. It's versatile and useful for finding lost friends or family or confirming someone's identity.
Pricing: 4.9/5
BeenVerified is also affordable. It provides various subscription plans for different budgets. Users can opt to pay monthly or yearly. This makes it a cost-effective choice for individuals needing frequent background checks.
- 1 month: $29.99/month
- 3 months: Three-month memberships for $19.49/month with a 35% discount
PeopleLooker: Best for Quick & Reliable Results
Pros:
- Simple to navigate interface
- Detailed search reports available
- Outstanding customer support
- Covers social media and ancestry research
Cons:
- No option for individual reports
PeopleLooker provides swift, affordable, and simple access to reliable public records. It allows you to uncover data not easily found on Google. PeopleLooker offers various features like people search, reverse phone number lookup, username search, and more, making it a handy tool for your everyday information needs.
Usability: 4.9/5
PeopleLooker is commonly seen as simple to use. Its interface is user-friendly and intuitive, allowing individuals to conduct searches and access public records with ease.
Moreover, PeopleLooker offers detailed search reports that are simple to understand and navigate. This can be beneficial for those unfamiliar with searching public records. PeopleLooker is a straightforward and convenient tool for accessing reliable public records.
Features: 4.9/5
PeopleLooker provides various features enabling users to conduct thorough searches and access public records easily. Some key features include:
- People Search: Find individuals by name, address, phone number, or email address.
- Reverse Phone Number Lookup: Discover the owner of a phone number and their public records.
- Username Search: Locate individuals by their social media usernames.
- Address Lookup: Find details about a specific address, including history, ownership, and associated records.
- Email Address Lookup: Learn about an email address owner, their address, and other public records.
- Unclaimed Money Lookup: Search for funds owed by the government or other entities.
What PeopleLooker Can Uncover: 4.8/5
PeopleLooker reveals various details about individuals and properties. Some of the information accessible through PeopleLooker includes:
- Contact Details: Phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, and linked social media profiles & photos
- Criminal History: Records of arrests, criminal convictions, and sex offender status
- Public Records: Records of marriages, divorces, court cases, and property ownership
- Work History: Previous and current employers, job titles, and employment background
- Educational Background: Academic degrees obtained, schools attended, and graduation dates
- Social Media Presence: Usernames, profiles, and content posted on social networking platforms
- Family History: Ancestry details, birth records and death records, and family tree data
Pricing: 4.8/5
PeopleLooker follows a monthly subscription model and lets users try the service for $1 over 7 days. If users want to continue, they can choose between two premium plans: a $23.99/monthly membership or a $19.19/monthly membership for 3 months.
Subscribing gives unlimited access to background reports, contact details, possible arrest records, phone number lookups, and email address searches. It offers more search options and quicker search speeds.
Users can cancel anytime by reaching out to customer support via phone or email address. However, our interaction with the support team was disappointing as the agent we spoke to provided genetic information and wasn't very helpful.
Spokeo: Cheapest People Finder Site
Pros:
- Get automatic search updates
- Affordable and quick service
- Easily download reports as PDFs
- User-friendly interface
Cons:
- Limited coverage on criminal and traffic records
If you're searching for an affordable option for finding people, consider Spokeo. It offers a good mix of low cost and comprehensive searches. Spokeo gathers data from approximately 12 billion records, earning credibility through features in respected publications such as Forbes and the New York Times.
Usability: 4.9/5
Spokeo has a neat website layout with clear spaces. Using Spokeo is simple, even if you're new to People Search Sites. If you have any problems, the customer service and search assistant team aim to resolve them.
Features 4.7/5
Spokeo offers essential features without overwhelming complexity, making it a reliable background check provider.
With just a name, phone number, email address, or address, Spokeo retrieves a variety of information about individuals. Positive feedback highlights the effectiveness of Spokeo's reverse address lookup for property inquiries.
A key feature of Spokeo is its automatic updates, ensuring that your report stays current and reliable, providing valuable insights into friends, family, or associates.
What Spokeo Can Uncover: 4.7/5
Spokeo offers a relaxed vibe, making it perfect for uncovering detailed personal data. Below are the key features you'll find:
- Contact information
- Location history
- Family associates
- Social media accounts
- Criminal and traffic records
- Personal details
- Wealth records
Pricing: 4.8/5
Spokeo offers good value for its price. It's the most affordable option among People Search Sites, while still providing quality reports and ensuring your investment is worthwhile.
- 1-month subscription costs $19.95 per month
- 2-month subscription costs $14.95 per month, $44.85 per quarter
PeopleFinders: Best People Search Site for Ease of Use
Pros:
- Provides comprehensive personal data
- Simple-to-use interface
- Helpful for finding lost connections
- Performs background checks on potential employees
Cons:
- Data might be old or incorrect
- Some information may require payment
- Risk of privacy breach without consent
PeopleFinders is a platform where users can find and access information about individuals. It offers various details like contact information, criminal and traffic records, and background data.
The site is user-friendly, enabling searches by name, address, or phone number. PeopleFinders helps locate lost acquaintances, conduct background checks, and more.
Usability: 5/5
People Search Sites such as PeopleFinders are known for their user-friendly nature. The site features a simple interface enabling users to find individuals by name, address, or phone number easily.
Search results are displayed clearly and in an organized manner. Users have the option to refine their searches for more reliable results. The platform offers various search criteria like location, age, or criminal and traffic records, facilitating quicker access to desired information. PeopleFinders aims to cater to users of all technical abilities with its accessible design and navigation.
Features: 4/5
Similar to Intelius, PeopleFinders enables users to locate individuals using their name, phone number, or address. Unlike Intelius, PeopleFinders offers an additional search option, email address lookup.
Ease your mind about unknown callers through reverse phone number lookup. The website's reverse address feature helps locate individuals or understand residential history in the vicinity. The free email address lookup provides comprehensive information about the sender's identity and location.
Consistency in accuracy is a notable feature highlighted in reviews of people finder services. The site receives a commendable A rating.
The website furnishes sufficient information at no cost. Finding friends proved to be simpler and quicker than expected. The results conveniently present various means of contacting them, including contact information, address history, and relatives.
What PeopleFinders Can Uncover:
Discover various details about individuals with PeopleFinders:
- Contact Info: Find names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.
- Background: Access criminal and traffic records, arrests, employment, and education history.
- Social Media: Locate profiles on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
- Possible Relatives: Find info about associates and possible relatives.
Pricing:
PeopleFinders offers affordable packages for both short-term and long-term users. You can purchase a single phone number lookup report for as low as $1 to $1.95 per report. Monthly packages are available for those seeking extended access:
- PeopleFinders Membership: $24.95/month
- PeopleFinders Premium Membership: $29.95/month
FCRA Disclaimer – PeopleFinders does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment, or tenant screening.
TruthFinder: Best for Public Records Search
Pros:
- Offers various search options
- Dark Web scans add-on available
- Provides toll-free customer support
- Boasts an A+ BBB rating
- User-friendly interface
Cons:
- Higher price point
Launched in 2015, TruthFinder isn't as established as some other people search sites. It has become highly popular for background checks.
With over 60,000 5-star reviews, TruthFinder seems reliable for providing thorough and reliable reports. It holds an A+ rating from the BBB, adding to its credibility.
Usability: 4.9/5
TruthFinder website is simple and user-friendly, with information neatly arranged on the main page. It offers an Android mobile app, allowing users to search for information on acquaintances quickly and conveniently from anywhere.
Features: 4.9/5
TruthFinder offers various ways to search for information about someone, including people search, reverse phone number lookup, and email search subscription plans, public records, and background checks.
You can search using a person's name, phone number, email address, or address. People and Background Search are useful for checking online dates, reconnecting with family or friends, or checking your own record.
TruthFinder sifts through millions of public records to provide insights into a person's criminal history, arrests, public records, and more, enhancing your safety.
TruthFinder sifts through millions of public records to provide insights into a person's criminal history, arrests, public records, and more, enhancing your safety.
In today's digital age, identity theft is a significant risk. To safeguard your information from cybercriminals, you can conduct a Dark Web Scan.
What TruthFinder Can Uncover: 4.9/5
TruthFinder offers various search options like people search, reverse phone number lookup and email search subscription plans, public records, and background checks for searching individuals.
TruthFinder extensively searches millions of public records to provide comprehensive search outcomes.
Detailed reports on TruthFinder can reveal various information about individuals.
- Criminal history
- Possible arrest records
- Traffic offenses
- Contact information
- Education history
- Employment history
- Birth records
- Death records
- Social media accounts
- Dating profiles
- Location history
- Dating site profiles
- Possible relatives & family members
Pricing: 4.7/5
TruthFinder offers top-tier service, prioritizing quality over affordability. If you're seeking thorough and detailed reports, TruthFinder is a fitting choice.
- 1-month unlimited reports: $28.05 per month
- 3-month unlimited reports: $23.28 per month (Power Users are billed $46.56 every two months)
DISCLAIMER: You may not use TruthFinder or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"
Intelius: Best for Detailed Reports
Pros:
- Detailed reports available
- User-friendly interface
- Quick results turnaround
- High reputation with great ratings
- Extensive source of public records
Cons:
- Limited coverage outside the US
Founded in 2003, Intelius stands out as a highly respected provider of background checks and people search services.
Intelius offers a smooth, everyday people search tool. Its platform sifts through vast sources, providing ample information about individuals such as new neighbors or dates.
Usability: 4.9/5
Intelius has a user-friendly website design, focusing on simplicity. The search parameters are readily visible on the homepage, providing intuitive prompts for conducting searches effortlessly.
Using a vast array of public records, Intelius effectively presents information in easily understandable fragments, simplifying navigating search results.
Features: 5/5
Intelius aims to improve your chances of finding desired information by offering extensive search options and membership plans. You can easily search for individuals using their first and last names, accessing a range of public records and criminal history. For more reliable results, you can narrow down your search by adding the person’s state or city.
Furthermore, Intelius provides reverse phone and address lookup services, allowing you to uncover details linked to a new phone number. The reverse address lookup is useful for those seeking mortgage information.
What Can Intelius Uncover: 4.9/5
Intelius provides comprehensive records about individuals and properties, potentially exceeding your expectations. The results may include various details, such as:
- Associated social media & dating profiles
- Traffic offenses
- Sexual offenses
- Court records
- Family members and possible relatives
- Address history
- Phone numbers
- Assets
Pricing: 4.9/5
Intelius offers a somewhat complex pricing system. Beyond unlimited phone number searches, additional fees apply for obtaining detailed information. Opting for one of Intelius’ plans grants access to all lookup tools.
- Intelius Reverse Phone Number Lookup + People Search: $34.95/month
- Intelius People Search: $21.13/month, billed at $42.25 every other month
DISCLAIMER: You may not use Intelius or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Intelius does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"
Instant Checkmate: Great People Search Site for Criminal History Check
Pros:
- Toll-free phone support available
- Comprehensive criminal and traffic record details
- Quick and reliable report generation
- Download reports in PDF format
- User-friendly interface
- Trusted and reputable
Cons:
- No option for single reports
Instant Checkmate acts as the investigator, swiftly revealing backgrounds to ensure safety for you and your loved ones.
The background check service holds an A+ BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating, providing reassurance and affirming its credibility as an excellent people search site.
Usability: 4.9/5
Instant Checkmate blends an immediate search feature with an intuitive navigation bar for a smooth search experience. Detailed reports are provided efficiently by Instant Checkmate, ensuring you won't need to search excessively for specific information.
Overall, using the site is likely to be straightforward. However, if you encounter any difficulties, the service offers responsive and toll-free call support for assistance.
Features: 4.9/5
Instant Checkmate provides four main direct search options: people search, reverse phone number lookup search, criminal and traffic records search, and inmate search.
The people search function only needs a person's name and city to reveal information about them. With just a phone number, you can uncover details about unknown callers.
The criminal and traffic records search is Instant Checkmate's standout feature, sifting through a vast array of records. You can refine your search by state, city, or zip code.
The inmate search is useful for those seeking to reconnect with incarcerated friends or family, offering a glimpse into prisons and jails across the country.
What Instant Checkmate Can Uncover: 4.8/5
Instant Checkmate, a comprehensive background check platform, reveals more than just criminal history.
Instant Checkmate might unveil various details, including:
- Location History
- Address history
- Birth records
- Phone number
- Possible relatives
- Associated social media & dating profiles
- Weapon permits
- Possible arrest records
- Court records
Pricing: 4.8/5
Instant Checkmate offers subscription options at slightly higher prices compared to its main competitors. However, it maintains a fair balance between cost and quality, particularly for long-term commitments.
Individual reports cannot be purchased, and downloading reports in PDF format requires an additional fee of $1.99, which provides a concrete reference point.
- 1-month unlimited reports: $35.12 per month
- 3-month unlimited reports: $28.09 per month, $84.28 every three months
DISCLAIMER: You may not use Instant Checkmate or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Instant Checkmate does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"
US Search: Oldest People Search Engine
Pros:
- Over 25 years of experience
- Budget-friendly basic searches
- Quick turnaround time
Cons:
- Limited criminal and traffic record coverage
- Detailed reports come at a higher cost
Established in 1993, US Search stands as one of the oldest People Search Sites. It efficiently assists individuals in finding acquaintances by examining various records at the local, state, and federal levels. While primarily providing general and fundamental information about individuals, the platform also offers the capability to obtain property details.
Usability: 4.5/5
US Search maintains a modern user interface. It offers a straightforward process to conduct searches using a person's name, phone number, or address, guiding users through each step.
Features: 4.3/5
US Search excels in providing speedy reports, delivering detailed contact information within minutes. Reports are stored on the website for a year, allowing simple access for future reference.
What US Search can uncover: 4.3/5
US Search provides comprehensive records containing primary information on individuals and properties.
- Phone numbers
- Personal details
- Employment & education history
- Property ownership & value
- Social profiles
Pricing: 4.4/5The monthly subscription fee stands at $19.86 per month.
DISCLAIMER: You may not use US Search or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. US Search does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"
DeepSearchPro: Best for Advanced Users
Pros
- Enjoy limitless searches
- Try our membership risk-free
- Access property records
Cons
- Pricing structure may cause confusion
DeepSearchPro offers personal details lookup and reverse phone number lookup functions, allowing you to find phone numbers or identify callers without conducting a full background check. Its address history spans 40 years, offering extensive records for your perusal.
The company uses proprietary matching algorithms to establish connections between individuals, locations, and phone numbers. DeepSearchPro offers enterprise data services, providing scalability options for your needs.
Usability: 3.5
DeepSearchPro background checks offer a simple service for finding information quickly. With a search, minimal information is required upfront. DeepSearchPro background checks can assist even when only limited details are provided.
Features: 3.9
When using DeepSearchPro, you can refine your search by entering the first, middle, and last name, along with the city, state, and date of birth. Once you click, you'll promptly get a list of results showing the name and age.
You'll find a compilation of cities under "has lived in" and a roster of "relatives and associates." This feature aids in narrowing down your search, particularly for individuals with common names.
What DeepSearchPro can uncover: 4.0
DeepSearchPro grants customers access to a vast public records source. A search yields detailed information on individuals within minutes. Search capabilities encompass:
- Background checks
- Public records report
- Detailed people search (such as address and other personal information)
- Reverse phone number lookup
Pricing: 2.9
DeepSearchPro offers different pricing options that might be confusing. You can try out their background check service for three days at $3.95, then it automatically renews at $9.95 per month. They also charge $29.95 for a single report, though it's also listed at $9.95.
The monthly memberships for public records, people search, and reverse phone number lookups are pricier compared to the monthly background checks. However, the background checks provide more information.
DeepSearchPro offers enterprise packages priced at $72 and $159, which is more expensive than the regular $9.95 monthly membership. These packages claim to provide 1,000 and 5,000 reports per month, respectively. However, the regular 1-month background check package includes unlimited searches.
Ranking Methodology for the Best People Search Sites
Factors to Consider When Ranking People Search Sites:
- Quality of Information: The main consideration for ranking people search sites is the quality of the information they provide, including how reliable, complete, and timely it is.
- Search Capabilities: It's important for sites to offer various search options like searching by name, address, or phone number to increase the chances of reliable results.
- Privacy and Security: People search sites must have clear privacy policies to protect individuals and ensure ethical use of information.
- Support: Good customer support services are vital for assisting users with questions or issues they encounter.
- Ease-of-use: Websites should be simple to navigate with clear information and user-friendly design, including being mobile-friendly.
- Features: Sites offering helpful features and online tools, and fulfilling their promises, rank higher.
- Pricing: The cost of the service is crucial; value for money affects the ranking of each site.
- Source: The size of the online source is important for uncovering information; larger sources provide more data.
- Accuracy: Accuracy is paramount; the relevance of data is diminished if it's incorrect or outdated, so accuracy heavily influences rankings.
What Is a People Search Service?
Easily find family members or research potential dates with a people search service. Simply input the information you have, such as a name, phone number, or address, and uncover valuable details with just a few clicks using an online people search source.
Best People Search Engines – Buying Guide
What Is the Best Site to Find Someone?
BeenVerified stands out as a top destination for locating individuals. The platform offers comprehensive records. Intelius can deliver highly detailed contact and personal information in its reports, simplifying reconnecting with someone you've lost touch with.
Are There Any Free People Search Sites?
Yes, indeed, there are a few free people search sites. Yet, most People Search Sites rely on paid access to reputable sources. That's why you usually have to pay for searches on many search engines to access anything beyond basic results.
How to Find Out Where Someone Lives?
People search sites allow you to locate someone by their name, phone number, social media username, or email address.
Typically, these reports include address and location history, providing insight into where the person lives. Reports often list potential relatives and friends, which can also help in determining the person's location.
Can I Find Someone Just by Using Their Name?
Using just their name, you can locate someone. However, if the person has a common name, the search results will be broad. To increase your chances of finding them, it's helpful to know the state or city where they reside to refine the search.
Tips on Choosing the Best People Search Site
People Search Sites that are highly regarded to ensure they provide the most reliable and relevant information about individuals.
Below are some guidelines you can follow to select the most suitable people search site:
Reputation
The top people search sites are known for having many positive user reviews. To get an authentic insight into their reputation, a good strategy is to explore social forums and networking platforms such as Quora, Reddit, Facebook, and others.
Site Source
The site's source indicates the extent of data a people search company can access about an individual or property. Choosing a site that gathers information from various sources, like those mentioned above that extract data from millions and billions of public records, is crucial.
User Experience
The top people search sites need to have a simple-to-use interface for an enjoyable browsing experience. The search options should be straightforward and quick to ensure that everyone, regardless of their experience level, can easily find what they're searching for.
Pricing
Most People Search Sites have similar pricing. However, the pricier ones usually provide additional available information. But this might not matter to you. Your best option is to choose sites with prices close to the average, balancing affordability and accuracy in searches.
Benefits of Using People Search Sites
Traditional methods for finding someone often lead to disappointment or limited results. This is where a people search site becomes essential.
Quick Search:
Traditional methods for finding someone often lead to disappointment or limited resources. That's where people search sites come in handy.
Traditional methods for finding someone often lead to disappointment or limited resources. That's where people search sites come in handy.
Bulk Search:
Instead of spending time at the library or local offices, people search sites provide quick access to information whenever you need it.
Instead of spending time at the library or local offices, people search sites provide quick access to information whenever you need it.
Reliable Results:
While searching through books can be reliable, online people search sites offer more current information without the hassle.
While searching through books can be reliable, online people search sites offer more current information without the hassle.
Background Checks:
In addition to locating individuals online, people search sites allow you to conduct background checks on their history, criminal and traffic records, and more.
In addition to locating individuals online, people search sites allow you to conduct background checks on their history, criminal and traffic records, and more.
Are There Any Free People Search Sites
Curious about whether completely free people search websites are available? They are. Here are some excellent examples:
- Google: Google serves as a comprehensive people search site. However, due to its vast search capabilities, finding specific information may take some time as results are scattered across various pages.
- LinkedIn: LinkedIn primarily displays professional profiles. While no account is required to view these profiles, if you're seeking personal details, LinkedIn might not be the most suitable platform.
- Facebook: With its extensive user base, Facebook doubles as a people search tool. Yet, the abundance of duplicate accounts and similar names on the platform can complicate the search process.
- TruePeopleSearch: TruePeopleSearch is a free people finder where individuals can be located using their full name and address. While it can aid in the search process, its scope is limited to a source of common names within the United States.
How to Get Started With People Search Sites
- Sign Up for Your Chosen Service: Click on the signup button, then enter your first name, last name, and verify your email address.
- Choose a Subscription: Select the payment plan that suits you best and the payment method you prefer.
- Conduct a Search: Once your account is active, navigate to the search bar and input the name, phone number, email address, social media username, or other applicable details.
- Refine Your Search: Provide additional information if prompted to narrow down your search, such as the person's state, city, or religion.
- View Your Results: Once your results are available, you'll receive a prompt to view the report.
What Is the Best Site to Search for a Person?
BeenVerified stands out as the best option for accessing diverse and reliable information about individuals, including yourself, with just a few clicks. It surpasses other sites due to its access to billions of public records, broad search criteria, and quick, reliable search reports.
Close behind are PeopleLooker, TruthFinder, Instant Checkmate, and Intelius. These are also popular choices offering comprehensive searches and in-depth reports.
All product names, logos, brands, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.
DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to decide about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)
The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.
