6 Ways to Use Semantic SEO For Better Ranking
Google has been working on improving its search engine to be more user-friendly. This has introduced us to various SEO terms like On-page SEO, Local SEO, Advanced SEO, Organic SEO, and most importantly, Semantic SEO.
Have you ever wondered how Google provides relevant answers to your queries? How does Google understand exactly what you're searching for?
This is where Semantic SEO comes in. It's the next stage in the evolution of SEO.
If you're interested in boosting your web page's search engine ranking, you need to create content that aligns with semantic SEO principles.
Wondering how to achieve this? No worries! Let's take you on a journey where you'll discover Semantic SEO and learn six effective ways to leverage it for improved rankings.
What is Semantic SEO?
Semantic SEO is a marketing strategy that boosts website traffic by offering meaningful metadata and semantically relevant content that answers a certain search intent.
In recent times, search engines like Google and Bing have been using semantic analysis to better understand human language. This means you can expect more relevant search results.
That's why using one keyword isn't enough for SEO success.
By adopting Semantic SEO strategies, an SEO agency can enhance its authority in the business world.
Best 6 Semantic SEO Strategies to Skyrocket Your Google Rankings
Semantic SEO refers to a range of tactics that you may have heard of or that are used in your SEO campaigns.
1. Optimize For Keyword Clusters
Google doesn't rely on just one keyword for each page. Your web content team can optimize website pages for multiple keywords in the same topic group.
Keyword clusters are groups of related keywords that share a similar meaning.
By optimizing these keywords, you can boost the number of keywords your web content ranks for in Google search results, making your content more valuable.
In fact, Google often ranks our landing pages for numerous keywords.
Keyword clustering leverages Google's semantic capabilities, enhancing its ranking across many keywords in the content.
2. Include Synonyms & Related Term
Google's enhanced NLP models and algorithms eliminate the need for keyword stuffing to achieve better user ranking.
We appreciate Google's semantic analysis as it identifies synonyms and related terms effectively.
While ranking factors are absent, incorporating them using h1 to h6 headings, page titles, meta descriptions, and image alt text enhances content depth and semantics.
This also improves readability and nuance for searchers.
3. Enhance Content-Length and Topical Depth
One easy way to improve your SEO strategy is by making your website content longer. This helps provide a deeper understanding of your topic.
Although content length isn't an official ranking factor, longer content usually gives stronger semantic signals.
Research even indicates a clear link between longer content and higher search rankings.
So, focus on expanding your content with specific and detailed information related to your main topic for better results.
4. Add Structured Data
Structured data isn't often thought of as a semantic SEO tactic, but it directly tells Google's crawlers what your content means.
It helps label content's purpose, object, and description.
For instance, using product schema on a product page tells Google important variations.
These can be type, size, color, and price.
When combined with related content, search engines grasp your web pages' importance and meaning easily.
5. Answer People Also Ask Questions
You can enhance your content's meaning by addressing common user questions about your main topic.
In a study of 2.5 million searches, Google's "People also ask" appears in 48.4% of queries, often before result 1.
Answering these questions in your content boosts your page's quality and helps it rank better in search results. Even if your page is on page 2, it can still appear in "People also ask" questions.
6. Use Content Optimizer Tools
The content optimizer tool does a great job for you. It helps find words that are connected in meaning, like AnswerThePublic, SEMrush, Grammarly, and DemandJump.
If you're a writer making content for SEO, you can look at the top-ranked content on the first page. This helps you find the most important words.
Tools for content optimization can do this quickly too.
When you add these topics, words, and questions to your page, it makes your content deeper. This is good for semantic SEO.
A Last Look at Semantic SEO
In simple terms, Semantic SEO revolves around language, meaning, and search intent. It includes various content strategies to make your website stand out.
understands how to leverage Semantic SEO strategies to emphasize the signals that Google algorithms recognize.
This way, your website won't be associated with just a few keywords; instead, it will be linked to broader topics and a multitude of related keywords and search queries.
First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 12:32 PM IST