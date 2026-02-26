New Delhi [India], February 25: Families in Indore now have access to internationally benchmarked education closer to home with the launch of Chatrabhuj Narsee School, the third campus of one of India’s most respected K–12 international institution networks. With a strong legacy in Mumbai and Pune, CNS brings its internationally aligned academic approach to Central India at a time when the city is rapidly emerging as a centre for educational excellence and opportunity. Founded by the Methibai Devraj Gundecha Education Society, CNS is widely recognised for its academic rigour, teacher development practices and thoughtfully designed premises. Over the years, it has earned multiple national recognitions, including #1 rankings for Campus Architecture and Design, Design Thinking Leadership, and Professional Development Excellence.

The opening of CNS Indore addresses a long-standing aspiration among parents in the region who seek global curricula and future-ready schooling without the need to relocate to metro cities. The new premises offers an academically rigorous yet balanced educational environment designed to meet the evolving expectations of modern families. The institute introduces the proposed Cambridge curriculum in the city, which focuses on conceptual clarity, critical thinking, and real-world application rather than rote memorisation. Students benefit from the same academic framework, faculty training standards, and quality benchmarks that have shaped the Mumbai and Pune premises, ensuring consistency in teaching outcomes and global preparedness.

At the heart of its philosophy is a four-pillar approach- learning to learn, learning to do, learning to be, and learning to live in peace and harmony. This holistic framework supports not only academic achievement but also emotional intelligence, independence, and responsible citizenship. Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Sujay Jairaj, Chairperson of CNS, said, “Indore represents ambition and potential. Our aim is to ensure that students here receive the same quality of education and global exposure as students in major international cities, while staying rooted in strong values.” Mrs. Minal Thacker, Trustee and member of the founding leadership, added, “Our teaching practices are internationally aligned, but our values are deeply Indian. Here, schooling is about preparing children for life, beyond academics.”

Developed in collaboration with BCM Group, a trusted name in the region, this new premises has been thoughtfully planned to support student wellbeing and provide experience-based education. The premises features flexible classrooms, collaborative spaces, and an accessible location designed to reduce long daily commutes for families. Admissions are now open at CNS, Indore from Early Years 1 (Nursery) to Grade 7 for the upcoming academic year. Parents are encouraged to visit the institution to better understand the educational approach, curriculum and facilities. Established in 2015, Chatrabhuj Narsee School is a Cambridge-accredited institution known for its learning model and commitment to holistic, values-based educational approach. Guided by its Pentagon Model of Development, it continues to set benchmarks for international schooling in India.

Website: https://www.indore.cns.ac.in Phone: +91 62699 94201 | +91 62699 94202 Address: Chatrabhuj Narsee School,147, Sai Kripa Colony, Near Star Square, MR 10, Indore 452010