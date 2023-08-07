Fifty1 International, founded and directed by the visionary Akshay Sardana, has emerged as a trailblazer in the real estate industry. Renowned as a trusted real estate advisor, facilitator, and portfolio management company. The firm boasts an astounding stock value of over Rs 1000 crore+, a testament to its commitment to excellence and innovation. One of the hallmarks of their success lies in their exclusive partnerships with the biggest names in the real estate market.With a dedicated and experienced team, Fifty1 International has earned the trust of 580+ satisfied clients for their exceptional service and invaluable guidance. Their extensive expertise in Real Estate Investment, CRM, and Portfolio Management has positioned them as a leading real estate firm in Gurugram.This leading portfolio management company, driven by the visionary approach of Akshay Sardana, prides itself on holding the largest collection of Investor holding stocks under one roof. The company ensures that the channel partners, investors, and clients benefit from this wide-ranging selection. Akshay Sardana's vision revolves around delivering better returns for all investors through in-depth knowledge and information. With a primary focus on luxury properties, the company holds a significant and exclusive investor presence in Gurgaon. Their expert team handpicks the best projects with 12-15% ROI. The partnership with Fifty1 International further solidifies its exclusivity in the luxury property market. The company specializes in providing properties from secondary market inventory, particularly when the developer inventory has been sold out. This enables investors to benefit from opportunities that may not be accessible directly from the builders. The company's gallery offers terms and exclusive access to real estate stocks, not available anywhere, ensuring a competitive advantage for investors, clients, and channel partners alike. The average capital appreciation in their managed portfolio is around 20-30%.Fifty1 International's outstanding achievements have not gone unnoticed. They are the most awarded real estate company in Delhi NCR, and their exceptional work has been prominently featured in leading newspapers. Their track record of success and excellence has earned them the trust of top business owners, corporates, and industrialists, managing their real estate portfolios with distinction.Their dedication to providing a seamless real estate experience is further evident in their exclusive Real Estate Experience Gallery in Gurugram, equipped with masterplans that offer a unique glimpse into future projects.Through their exclusive partnerships, top-tier luxury inventory, and accolades in the real estate industry, Fifty1 International continues to elevate the standards of real estate excellence. With Mr. Akshay Sardana at the helm, the future holds great promise for Fifty1 International as they shape the real estate market and set new benchmarks for excellence.To book your appointment with them you can visit their Experience gallery at 116-117, 1st floor, Fifty1 International, Palm Spring Plaza, Golf Course Road, Sector 54, Gurugram or you may directly call them at 999 999 5151.If you wish for any real estate-related one-stop solution, Fifty1 International is for you.