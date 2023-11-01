B2Core iOS v1.20 Enhances Mobile Trading Standards By Integrating with cTrader
Enhances Mobile Trading Standards
Delivering a smooth and effective customer experience to its users is B2Core's commitment. The company, well-known for its powerful CRM tools and trading capabilities, innovates constantly to satisfy the changing needs of its corporate and individual clients. The solution is coming of age with the release of the Version 1.20 iOS app, mainly because of its integration with cTrader. This platform has revolutionised the Forex and CFD trading industries.
In addition to cTrader, this update introduces a wide range of thoughtful enhancements that aim to streamline the trading experience, so let's take a closer look.
What is cTrader?
As one of the best multi-asset CFD and FX platforms available, cTrader stands out in the market. It has become the platform of choice for many due to its advanced charting tools, quick trade execution, and intuitive interface.
Globally recognised, cTrader offers a wide range of features to suit traders with varying degrees of expertise. Its numerous features include deep market data, algorithmic trading, and copy trading. However, cTrader's dedication to openness and trader-centricity — which guarantees that users always have the resources and knowledge they require at their fingertips — is what really sets it apart.
Why cTrader Integration Matters for B2Core App Users
Users of B2Core apps will find that cTrader's integration is revolutionary. That is why:
Streamlined Trading Process
Users of the iOS app benefit from a simplified trading experience thanks to the combination of B2Core's robust CRM technologies and cTrader's sophisticated trading features. cTrader, MT4, and MT5 accounts can now be opened, deposits made, withdrawals requested, and KYC completed by end users using the B2Core mobile application. Everything is available within the app, including trading on cTrader and other operations.
Because everything is conveniently located under one roof, this centralised approach ensures that traders no longer need to navigate multiple apps, simplifying the trading process and improving user experience.
Adding to this, the complexity of market function gives traders a thorough understanding of market behaviour, enabling them to make well-informed decisions. Furthermore, real-time charts make it simple for users to spot market trends and changes.
Real-time P&L Display
The ability for users to view their Profit and Loss (P&L) in real-time is one of the noteworthy features brought about by the integration. Traders can monitor the impact of their decisions on their profit and loss (P&L) by staying current on their open positions. This ensures that traders are always aware of their trading performance and enables them to make prompt decisions based on reliable information. It also allows traders to examine graphs and group instruments.
Effortless Account Management
Never before has trading account management been so simple. Users can add money to their accounts with a few clicks, ensuring they are always prepared to take advantage of market opportunities. Other account management tasks, like accessing trading session schedules and viewing order history, are also made easier by the integration.
Advanced Trading Opportunities
The additional support for CFD asset class trading gives users access to a whole new range of trading possibilities beyond the scope of standard forex offerings. Commodities, indexes, and stocks are just a few of the many assets available to traders.
The broad range of liquidity solutions offered by B2Broker powers this integration. B2Broker's Prime of Prime Institutional Liquidity Packages, available at both Advanced and Enterprise levels, provide liquidity for more than a thousand instruments and include comprehensive coverage ranging from platform setup to risk management and continuous support.
Further Enhancements for an Optimised User Experience
Although the most notable feature of this update is the cTrader integration, other B2Core platform features are also receiving updates.
The “trading pairs” widget was updated as part of the company's ongoing efforts to improve performance, simplifying the design for effective trading pair selection and execution. This targeted strategy guarantees a more efficient and user-friendly trading environment.
Furthermore, the app now displays currency limitations for withdrawals as well as deposits, improving transaction transparency.
Additionally, improvements have been made to the MT4 interface, specifically in the areas of calendar date interactions and setting the “FROM” date on the MT4/5 terminal.
Furthermore, the Helpdesk's ticket statuses have been updated to guarantee accurate and consistent tracking of support tickets. This update ensures that users can more clearly track their support requests, which will expedite their interactions and guarantee prompt resolutions.
Final Remarks
The integration of cTrader and B2Core demonstrates the company's dedication to offering the best trading experience. The B2Core team is sure its users will love this feature-rich update that sets new industry standards.
