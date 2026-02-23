Coulomb Litech, a battery technology startup, has raised ₹20 crore in seed funding to scale its manufacturing capabilities and expand its presence in India’s electric vehicle ecosystem.

Founded in 2020 by IIT Kanpur alumni Ameya Sathe and Darshil Dharod, Coulomb Litech focuses on developing fast-charging and long-life battery systems for medium and heavy electric vehicles. The company builds solutions for applications such as material handling equipment, electric tractors, construction equipment, electric three-wheelers (E-3W), and energy storage systems.

Coulomb’s battery systems operate across a wide voltage range of 51V to 700V, with capacities of up to 80 kWh, and are already deployed in multiple commercial and pilot projects with OEMs across India. The company offers modular, medium-voltage and high-voltage battery platforms, designed to meet the operational demands of heavy-duty EV use cases.