Bengaluru, November 19, 2026: Bengaluru-based Collamo has raised $600K in pre-seed funding led by venture capital firm Prizmatric Group. The capital will support product development, team expansion, brand visibility and the company's plans to explore international markets. As businesses, brands and agencies increasingly rely on digital channels to engage customers, coordinating creative operations across teams, platforms and stakeholders has become more complex. Planning, production, file management, feedback, approvals and publishing are often spread across multiple tools, creating operational challenges for marketing teams. Collamo addresses this gap through an integrated platform that brings planning, production workflows, collaboration, client approvals, publishing and performance tracking into a single workspace. The solution caters to independent creators, digital agencies, brands and marketing teams managing multiple campaigns, accounts and distribution channels.

The platform focuses on streamlining day-to-day operations through structured workflows, stage-wise task tracking, team coordination and review mechanisms. It also integrates distribution and performance reporting, enabling businesses to manage the entire campaign lifecycle within a connected environment. The latest investment will be deployed towards strengthening the technology infrastructure, expanding the workforce, marketing initiatives and international expansion. The company also intends to explore strategic partnerships to accelerate adoption and build a stronger market presence. Commenting on the funding, Kishore Kumar Yedam, Founder and CEO, said, “We started Collamo with a simple observation: content teams don't just need better ways to create content; they need better ways to manage everything around it. This investment gives us the opportunity to build that vision further, strengthen the product, and take Collamo to a much larger global audience.”

Prizmatric Group, which led the funding round, noted that the growing reliance on digital media has increased the need for integrated systems that simplify the operational processes behind creative production and distribution. The investor expressed confidence in the company's approach to bringing these activities together through a unified platform. With the new capital, the startup aims to strengthen its product capabilities, expand its customer base and build a scalable solution for creators, agencies, brands and marketing teams operating across evolving digital ecosystems. About Collamo Its is a technology platform designed for creators, agencies, brands and marketing teams. It combines planning, production workflows, team collaboration, internal and client approvals, publishing, analytics and reporting within a unified workspace. Its structured workflows and deliverable-based stage progression help teams coordinate projects across multiple brands,

channels and stakeholders while gaining visibility into performance. The company was founded by Kishore Kumar Yedam, along with co-founders Derry P G and Shiva Vatsavai. Website: https://www.collamo.com/