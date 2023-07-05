New Delhi (India): Chima TATA, an authorised dealer for TATA Motors Passenger Cars & Electric Vehicles in Madurai, has launched an exciting and eco-friendly initiative called "Veetuku Oru TATA EV" (One TATA EV for Every Home). This green campaign aims to encourage the adoption of Tata electric vehicles (EVs) and contribute to a cleaner and greener future. As a part of this Initiative, the Customers who buy TATA Nexon EV and Tigor EV from Chima TATA will be eligible for multiple offers like green bonus, exchange benefits, and corporate offers wherever applicable. Let's dive into the details and see how this campaign is poised to transform the automotive landscape in Madurai.Green Bonus for Customers purchasing Nexon EV:As part of the "Veetuku Oru TATA EV" campaign, customers opting for the cutting-edge Nexon EV will receive a Green Bonus. This special incentive serves as an encouragement for individuals to make the environmentally conscious choice of driving an electric vehicle. The Green Bonus not only highlights the commitment of Tata motors towards sustainability but also makes owning an EV even more financially appealing.Additional Exchange Benefits & Corporate Offers for Purchase of Nexon EV & Tigor EV:In an effort to accelerate the transition to electric mobility, Tata Motors is providing additional benefits to customers who choose to purchase the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Customers can avail themselves of attractive exchange benefits when trading in their existing vehicles for a brand-new electric Tata model. Moreover, corporate offers are available, making it easier for organisations to embrace green transportation and contribute to reducing carbon emissions.Embracing a Sustainable Future:By launching the "Veetuku Oru TATA EV" campaign, Chima Tata demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Chima Tata's "Veetuku Oru TATA EV" Green Campaign in Madurai heralds a new era of sustainable transportation. With the introduction of above incentives, Chima Tata aims to make electric vehicles more accessible and appealing to the residents of Madurai.This initiative not only promotes a cleaner and greener environment but also positions Tata Motors as a frontrunner in the EV market. By embracing the "Veetuku Oru TATA EV" campaign, customers can contribute to a sustainable future while enjoying the benefits of advanced technology and reduced carbon emissions. It's time for Madurai to embrace electric mobility and pave the way towards a brighter tomorrow.About Chima TataChima Tata, an authorized dealer for TATA Motors Passenger Cars & Electric Vehicles in Tamil Nadu, has its wide presence in the Districts of Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, and Theni. With showrooms located in Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Karaikudi, Sivagangai, Sivakasi, Rajapalayam, and Theni, they provide convenient access to their exceptional lineup of vehicles.Moreover, Chima Tata is committed to providing comprehensive after-sales support, with service centres available in Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivakasi, and Theni, ensuring that customers receive reliable assistance even beyond the purchase of their Tata cars.For More Information, Visit www.chimatata.in