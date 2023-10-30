How can an ultra-premium card provide access to a world of privileges to those who live out of their suitcase?
For a discerning globe-trotter, AURUM can significantly enhance the overall travel experience. Read on to find out more.
Indian travellers are evolving and how. If numbers are anything to go by, then India outpaced other Asian nations such as China, South Korea, and Japan when it came to outbound travel in 2022, as per a report .
Interestingly, India’s outbound travel will cross the US$ 42 billion mark in 2024. This number stood at US$ 22.9 billion in 2019.
Moreover, Indians are emerging as increasingly discerning travellers with about 78 per cent of them displaying an increased appetite for premium and experience-led travel and higher spends, states another report.
To cater to the needs of such travellers with a refined taste, new products are being unveiled that not just promote exclusivity but also match the unique lifestyle while making a bold statement as well.
For example, AURUM is one such super-premium credit card that spells exclusivity from the word go!
Crafted in metal and finished in matte black, AURUM by SBI Card offers a plethora of exclusive indulgences to choose from for a select few as it is available by-invitation-only.
Access to Privileges that Define Global Benchmarks
To begin with, the welcome benefit of AURUM includes 40,000 Reward Points. Interestingly, AURUM Reward Points never expire. You can even convert the reward points collected from spends on the AURUM Card into Air Miles and hotel loyalty points.
The AURUM Card offers a complementary DreamFolks Membership, which ensures unlimited complementary access to 1,000-plus international airport lounges, along with a complementary visit, once a quarter, for a guest. In addition, four complementary domestic lounge visits are offered per quarter. Moreover, add-on cardholders can avail up to two of these visits, per quarter.
If that’s not all, one complementary spa access at select airports is also offered every quarter within India. With the AURUM Credit Card in your wallet, you enjoy the exclusive privilege of the low forex markup of just 1.99 per cent on international transactions.
Unmatched Cover for the Ultimate in Safe and Secure Travel
AURUM gets the cardholder covered, which remains quite unmatched. For example, two flight cancellation refunds per year, from any airline.
Additionally, accidental death cover worth Rs 3.5 crore is also offered. Going a step further, lost card liability and fraudulent charge cover worth Rs 10 lakh is provided as well.
Moreover, travel insurance in the form of cover for baggage loss, flight delays, or loss of goods during travel is also provided.
Lifestyle Privileges that Remain Thoughtfully Curated
AURUM provides an all-round travel experience that includes a one-year Club Marriott membership as a welcome gift.
With this exclusive membership, AURUM cardholders can avail of discount benefits of up to 25% on stay, food and beverages, and spa in more than 250 hotels under the Marriott group across Asia-Pacific.
There is more to exclusivity with Visa Infinite Privileges wherein one can discover exclusive offers across worldwide categories that include lifestyle, dining, travel and entertainment, among others.
It may not be an overstatement to say that AURUM raises the bar of exclusivity really high, without a doubt. That’s exactly the reason why it remains an invite-only super-premium credit card.
The joining and annual membership fee for AURUM is Rs. 9,999 plus taxes. Interestingly, this fee is reversed on achieving the spend-based milestone of Rs 12 lakh during a card membership year.
For those who live out of their suitcase, value exclusivity and believe in living a privileged lifestyle to the core, AURUM remains the last word!
To express your interest, visit aurumcreditcard.com .
Topics : Credit Card
First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 7:35 PM IST