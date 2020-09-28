How to Track a Cell Phone's Location with Just the Phone Number for Free

Are you looking for a reliable way to track a cell phone with its phone number? This is technology only the government, the police, and network carriers can typically access.

What are you to do then? You could use a reverse phone lookup service to track the cell phone’s location by its number for free. But this isn’t real-time tracking. You won’t be able to follow the phone user on your screen as they move around on a map.

If you wish to track them on a map in real-time, your only option is to use a specialized phone number tracker. For example Spyine. We explain everything you need to know about this subject in this mini-guide.

Why Using a Phone Number Tracker Like Spyine is Your Best Bet

Mobile number trackers are built for tracking. They use a mix of GPS, WiFi, and the cellular signal to pinpoint a device’s location on a map. With the right tracker, such as Spyine, you will be able to follow the device’s movement remotely in real-time.







Spyine is a popular solution. It has made appearances on popular channels such as TechCrunch, Android Authority, and The Reader’s Digest. You can use this app to conveniently track a phone’s location with the number.

It uses the SIM card to track the device’s location as well as the phone number. The app also supports GPS and WiFi tracking. It is compatible with the latest Android and iOS devices. It has a web-based interface, which you can access from any web browser.

One of the best features of Spyine is that it works without collecting your personal information. Your private details and data remain yours and are not accessible to anyone else, including the developers.

You Receive Powerful GPS Tracking Features

What can you do with the right phone number location tracking such as Spyine? Here are some of the highlights of the features you receive if you use this app:

An interactive map: You can track the device in real-time on a map. You can zoom in and zoom out as you like. Every time the phone user moves to a new location, it gets tagged on the map. You can check their location over weeks.

Location log: The location log at the bottom of the tracking window will show you important details on the device’s movements. You can view the location’s address, the time and date entries, and geographical coordinates.

Google Maps support: Spyine integrates Google Maps. You can use Google Maps to learn more details about any location the phone user visited. Further, the Google Street View feature allows you to look at 3D pictures of any location.





The SIM tracker will track the phone number with the help of the SIM:

SIM location: The app will show you the location of the SIM card on a map. If you track the SIM card, you track the phone number.

Other details: The app offers other details too such as the carrier information, the IMEI number, and the MCC. If you wish, you can sign up and receive notifications when the phone user changes their number.

Advanced Geofencing Option

Spyine also offers an advanced geofencing feature on some operating systems. With the geofence utility, you can create a watched perimeter around a particular location. You then receive notifications when the device enters this monitored zone or leaves it.

Geofencing is a great way to track a phone or a tablet automatically. You can put up watched zones around important areas like homes and schools and receive periodic movement updates about the phone user.







You Won’t Need to Tinker With the Target Device

Spyine works without you having to tinker with the target device. Some location trackers require that you root or jailbreak the target device. This is time-consuming and also potentially risky. It can cause data loss and voids the device warranty.

Fortunately, if you use Spyine, rooting and jailbreak aren’t required.

Spyine is a Trusted Solution

Spyine is a trusted program. It is used in 190+ countries worldwide at present and has had over a million app downloads. People use this tracker to follow their loved ones around and ensure their safety. Occasionally, they also use it to suss out cheating partners.

How to Quickly Get Started With Tracking the Cell Phone’s Location

How do you track a phone’s location using Spyine? It works differently based on the operating system running on the device. In other words, it depends on whether the target user is using an Android device or an iPhone/iPad.

For Android: You will have to download and install a small app on their phone. The app is tiny, at 2MBs, and installs in minutes. Afterward, it sends tracking data to your web dashboard, which you access remotely from your phone or PC.

For iOS: Spyine extracts the iCloud account used on the iPhone or iPad. You will need the iCloud username and password of the target device. Afterward, you can track it from your web browser. You don’t need to download or install the software.



Wrapping Up

Specialized mobile trackers like Spyine are superior to other phone number tracking options, including reverse lookup services. They allow you to track any phone number in real-time conveniently from your web browser.

You can try out a free live location tracking demo first before you download Spyine.