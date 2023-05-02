Inside the Life of Lucky Singh: Fashion, Travel, and Gaming
.
Lucky Singh is a name that is quickly gaining popularity in the world of fashion and social media. Born on 18th November 1999, Lucky hails from the city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He completed his graduation in Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) before embarking on his career as a fashion influencer.
Lucky's love for fashion began at an early age. He was always fascinated by the latest fashion trends and enjoyed experimenting with different styles. Lucky's keen eye for fashion quickly caught the attention of his friends and family, who often sought his advice on what to wear.
Lucky Singh Overview
|Name
|Lucky Singh
|Date of Birth
|18th November 1999
|Education
|Graduated in Bachelor of Computer Applications
|Career
|Fashion Influencer
|Hobbies
|Creating unique content, modelling, playing games
|Relationship
|Single
|Age
|23 Years
|Height
|5.8 ft
|Zodiac Sign
|Aries
|Interests
|Fashion, Travelling
|City
|Jodhpur, Rajasthan
|Followers
|1.1 million
|Following
|1614
|Total Posts
|500+
|Instagram ID
|@itsme.lucky__
|Amazon Profile
|Verified Influencer
Lucky Singh's personal life may be a mystery to his fans, but his dedication to his craft as a fashion influencer is unquestionable. Lucky is single at the moment, and he has chosen to keep his private life away from the public eye. As a busy influencer, he has many commitments and responsibilities that require his attention, including creating content, attending events, and engaging with his followers.
Despite not sharing much about his personal life, Lucky's followers remain loyal and supportive of him. His dedication to his work and passion for fashion has earned him a massive following on social media, with over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. He continues to inspire and influence his fans with his unique style and creative content.
Early Life and Education
Lucky Singh was born on 18th November 1999 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Growing up in a family that placed a strong emphasis on education and diligence, Lucky pursued his studies with zeal and earned a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree. After completing his formal education, Lucky decided to follow his passion for fashion and social media.
Career as a Fashion Influencer
Lucky's interest in fashion and modelling led him to start his journey as a fashion influencer. He started his Instagram account with the user ID @itsme.lucky__ on 1st December 2016, where he began creating unique content and sharing his modelling pictures. He quickly gained popularity on the platform, and his account grew steadily.
With his creativity and unique sense of style, Lucky has been able to amass a massive following of 1.1 million people on Instagram. His content is well-curated and has a touch of authenticity that has made him stand out from other influencers. Lucky's profile features a range of content that includes fashion, lifestyle, and travel.
Lucky's Instagram profile has become a platform for him to collaborate with various renowned brands. He has worked with many notable brands such as Myntra, Ajio, and Lifestyle, among others. Lucky has also been recognized as an Amazon Verified Influencer, which is a significant achievement for any fashion influencer.
Style and Fashion
Lucky's style and fashion sense are unique and refreshing. He has a keen eye for fashion and is known for his bold and experimental style. Lucky's style is a combination of streetwear and high fashion, which has made him stand out from the crowd. He is not afraid to take risks and try out new trends, which has helped him build his brand.
Hobbies and Interests
Apart from fashion and traveling, Lucky has a keen interest in playing games. He often posts videos and pictures of himself playing different games on his Instagram profile. He enjoys playing games as a way to unwind and take a break from his busy schedule.
Lucky also enjoys creating unique content and experimenting with different ideas. He is constantly looking for ways to engage with his followers and create content that resonates with them. Lucky's content is not just about promoting products, but it is also about sharing his experiences with his followers.
Relationship Status
Lucky is currently single and has dedicated his time and energy to building his brand and sharing his experiences with his followers. He has a strong connection with his followers and is always looking for ways to engage with them.
Conclusion
Lucky Singh is a rising fashion influencer who has made a name for himself in the fashion industry. His journey is a testament to the fact that hard work, dedication, and authenticity can take you a long way. Lucky's love for fashion and travel has allowed him to build a strong following, and he continues to inspire his followers with his unique content. With his unique style and creative content, Lucky is definitely one to watch in the world of fashion influencers.
First Published: May 02 2023 | 6:15 PM IST