AfterFirst Media, India’s 1st Pharma, Chemical & B2B Manufacturing focused Digital Marketing agency, recently became the sole winner from India at the Web Excellence Awards, S18, based out of Basel, Switzerland. The season attracted 1,750+ entries from 50+ countries. The recognition was conferred for the agency’s work on Kekule Pharma’s corporate web presence, including a full site redevelopment and online growth mandate. The client, Kekule Pharma Limited, is a major global supplier of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Intermediates, with multiple manufacturing units, 50+ products, and a customer base spanning 44+ countries.

Says Suman Nadella: “We at Kekule deeply appreciate the Pharma Focus of AfterFirst Media, which not only built an International Award-Winning Website, but also helped us achieve a sharp increase in rankings for key products and growth in our leads.” “AfterFirst Media's excellent understanding of Website Redesign and Digital Marketing, combined with the USP of deep domain knowledge of the Pharma Industry, definitely gives them a unique edge, and Kekule is happy to have the perfect partner for the same,” she ends. Key USPs include: Sole Digital Marketing Agency WORLDWIDE to exhibit at CPHI Milan 2024

The founder published a book titled “Digital Marketing for Pharma Companies, launched by Chetan Bhagat

A roster of prominent clients, including industry leaders such as Kekule, Shamrock Pharmachemi, Emil, Rampex Labs, Alkan Chemical GmbH, Primogene GmbH, Atlas Tints Inc, Deepak Chemtex Ltd, Cogent Life Science, Vamsi, Spectrum Clinical Research, and others. IIM-Ahmedabad Founder, leading Strategy and Operations The client had initially contacted AfterFirst to handle their site revamp and online growth. Being a domain specialist, the team gave them an integrated stack with:

A ground-up website redesign, with a focus on a clean and international look.

A website built with NEEAT & YMYL compliance baked in, critical for sector-specific SEO

Integration of a B2B Catalogue mode to drive product-specific SEO queries

Ranking in both traditional search and in AEO / GEO (AI SEO). Says Amit Khetan, Founder: “We are doubly honoured not only to be the only entity from India to win the prestigious Web Excellence Awards this season, but also to drive business impact for the client.” “Pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and B2B are the verticals we built our company around. To see a site built in India compete with the best of international entrants from 50+ countries and still win is something we are very proud of,” he ends.

Says Neha Gupta, Co-Founder: “Indian Pharmaceutical companies are truly world-class – be it in terms of GMP-approved plants, strong product portfolios across APIs, intermediates, KSMs or sheer research excellence.” “We wanted to help Indian manufacturers compete more strongly in the global arena on the digital front. Wins like these tell us that the market is starting to agree with our decision to build a specialist offering for these verticals,” she ends. About Amit Khetan Amit Khetan is an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad (2001-03) and has been part of the online landscape since 1998, with extensive press and TV coverage during the Internet's nascent era.

After IIM-A, he had successful senior-level stints at Citibank, after which he started this specialist firm. Amit is also a TEDx speaker and has shared insights at various events, both nationally and internationally. He has spoken at institutions like IIM-A, TiE, MICA, Ganpat University, AMA, etc., as an Industry Expert. Amit has also written 2 books for Pharma and B2B companies, respectively, launched by the esteemed Chetan Bhagat About Neha Gupta Neha is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (2012) and is the Co-Founder. With deep expertise in online growth, finance & people management, she heads the company's Business Development. About AfterFirst Media The firm is India’s 1st Digital Marketing agency focused on Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and B2B businesses. It helps such companies grow through site redevelopment, SEO, Paid Ads, Social Media, AEO, GEO, AI Chatbots, and other web-led features.

Its client roster includes Kekule, Shamrock Pharmachemi, Rampex Labs, Emil, Alkan Chemical GmbH, Primogene GmbH, Deepak Chemtex Limited, Atlas Tints Inc, Spectrum Clinical Research, and many more. More details at www.afterfirst.com