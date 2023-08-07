New Delhi (India), August 4: In a strategic move, Proxgy's founder, Pulkit Ahuja, has dropped hints about fast disruption in the UPI sound box market with the highly-anticipated launch of their latest innovation - the AudioCube™ Mini.With the introduction of AudioCube™ Mini, an advanced pocket sound box packed with innovative features, Pulkit Ahuja aims to shake up the landscape of UPI sound boxes. The mini sound box is a part of Proxgy's commitment to revolutionize the payment device industry and cater to the needs of FinTech clients and PSU banks.As an early-stage technology startup, Proxgy has always embraced a fast-paced and innovative approach, and the AudioCube™ Mini is no exception. Pulkit Ahuja's ambitious plans hint at the potential to swiftly disrupt and transform the UPI sound box market, propelling Proxgy to the forefront of this niche industry.With the patent-pending design, 4G connectivity, dual MEMS speakers, and the ability to function with removable AAA battery cells, the AudioCube™ Mini is poised to make a significant impact in the domain of UPI sound boxes. Proxgy's relentless pursuit of excellence in its product offerings signals a promising future for the company and its mission to drive digital transformation in India's financial landscape.As industry leaders witnessed the unveiling of the AudioCube™ Mini, Pulkit Ahuja's confidence and determination reflected the innovative spirit that has fueled Proxgy's success so far. With their track record of disruptive innovations, Proxgy's entry into the UPI sound box market is likely to create ripples of change, setting new benchmarks and redefining the customer experience in the payment device industry.Proxgy (Everywhere as a Service Private Limited) is a Gurugram-based Industrial IoT start-up leading the ideation and development of wearable IIoT devices and corresponding proprietary SaaS tools, catering specifically to 200 million+ blue-collar and industrial workers. The company's flagship product, the SmartHat®, is a game-changer in worker safety, equipped with an array of cameras and sensors capable of detecting falls, gas leaks, sound levels, and environmental hazards. The data collected is seamlessly synced to a portal that generates automated reports, ensuring personnel safety and connectivity across diversified work environments and working conditions. The startup boasts a range of other cutting-edge products that further enhance industrial processes like Sleefe®, Lockator®, AudioCube®, AirHat® and BirdBox®