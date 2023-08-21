Rainy Day Savings: 4 Car Insurance Add-On Covers That Can Rescue Your Wallet from Monsoon Mayhem. Should You Buy?
Monsoon is known to bring much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, no doubt. However, there is another perspective to this season, which is known to upend lives, quite literally. Heavy rainfalls lead to waterlogging, traffic congestion, uprooting of trees, flooding, and other similar problems.
Considering the ground clearance, cars are known to bear the brunt of such heavy downpours—in certain cases, quite severely. Take, for instance, water seeping into the engine through the air intake, that can cause severe damage.
And in case you weren’t aware, a comprehensive car insurance plan does not cover engine damage caused by water ingress, also known as hydro-static locking. Moreover, it does not take into account the depreciation amount on the repair and replacement of parts while determining the claim amount payable. Claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under motor insurance policy.
Furthermore, poor road conditions along with low visibility add to the woes of car drivers. The chances of an accident, or worse, getting involved in a multiple-vehicle collision, are high during monsoon. In addition, any random tree falling poses another level of danger to a car.
A basic car insurance plan would compensate for any small damages or even total loss caused to a four-wheeler involved in an accident.
So, what’s the possible solution? This is where add-on covers or riders come to the rescue. Typically, add-ons are additional yet optional policy features that enhance a comprehensive car insurance policy’s coverage to include those damages that otherwise are not covered in a standard car insurance plan.
In fact, the add-on covers a car owner adds further decreases any financial burden they are likely to face in the eventuality of an accident or a calamity. At the same time, it is important to note that the more the add-ons one includes in their policy, the higher the premium they have to pay.
Delve into these four add-ons that can offer additional protection and specifically help a car owner stay a step ahead of the monsoon mayhem. *
The Need for an Engine Protector Add-on Cover
An Engine Protector add-on is a must-have solution to be added to a comprehensive insurance policy. This is for the simple reason that it covers expenses arising due to water ingression, lubricant leakage, and more. Engine related claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under motor insurance policy. *
The Utility of 24/7 Spot Assistance Add-on Cover in Emergency
Without a doubt, this can be one of the most crucial add-ons for car insurance. This ensures that a car owner is never stranded on the road due to any problem arising in a car. This add-on cover is critical for car owners who frequently travel by road to neighbouring cities or states. The cover ensures that help is just a call or a click away to assist or get to a car owner to help them deal with a car situation regardless of where they are stuck in India. *
In a scenario where there is a need to get a tyre changed or have an expert look into a mechanical breakdown or need assistance in towing after an accident, a car owner can reach out at any time and roadside assistance will be offered in the quickest possible manner. *
The Total Coverage in Parts Replacement with Zero Depreciation Add-on Cover
Also known as a bumper-to-bumper cover, this is an add-on cover in which the insurance company covers some damages without considering depreciation, only if approved by surveyor or underwriters during claim investigation, as per underwriting guidelines. *
With the zero depreciation add-on, what a car owner is basically doing is nullifying the depreciation associated with their four-wheeler, policy wise terms and conditions will vary. *
So, when a car owner claims the payout, they receive the full value of their car and its parts, as per underwriting guidelines. The bumper-to-bumper cover incurs a high premium in comparison to basic car insurance coverage. This add-on cover is especially recommended for those whose cars are new. Claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under motor insurance policy. *
The Relief that Consumable Expenses Add-on Cover Brings
Generally, when it comes to the maintenance of a car, there may be frequent expenses involved.
Typically, the consumable expenses add-on covers consumables expenses involving engine oil, brake oil, coolant, and more. *
With the consumable expenses add-on coverage, a car owner can let the insurance company take care of the expenses involved in the use of consumables for the car after an accident, and only if the damaged part or consumable is required to change. Claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under motor insurance policy. *
Summing it Up
Essentially, a point to be noted is that these add-on covers or riders are offered at an additional cost. Needs and location are the two factors that can help a car owner decide on the urgency to go in for an add-on cover along with a comprehensive car insurance plan. *
For example, those residing in areas prone to frequent flooding or issues of water-logging can consider opting for an Engine Protector add-on cover and Consumable Expenses add-on cover. *
Similarly, for car owners who reside in areas where roads have water accumulation issues, the chances of an accident are possibly high. A Zero-Depreciation add-on cover is suitable to address the concern. *
In hilly terrain, which is prone to landslides and where there is no scope to get any assistance for towing or on-site repair during an emergency, a 24/7 Spot Assistance add-on cover remains a crucial need. Before doing an purchase please check what all is offered in 24/7 Spot Assistance. *
As a final note, car owners should ensure that they purchase the right car insurance policy. While scouring the Internet for car insurance plan, make sure you completely understand the nature and terms & conditions of the policy. For more details, visit Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to gain better insight on add-on covers for monsoon season. *
*Standard T&C apply
Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.
