Shubhashish Homes announced the launch of the final phase of two of its most iconic and celebrated projects — Shubhashish Marina and Shubhashish Forest.

Sharing the milestone, the company said that both projects were originally planned to be launched in three phases, with roughly one phase every 9–10 months. However, owing to an exceptionally strong customer response, Phase 1 and Phase 2 of both Shubhashish Marina and Shubhashish Forest are almost sold out, enabling Shubhashish Homes to launch the final phase in under 10 months — making both developments standout success stories in the market.

With this momentum, Shubhashish Homes shared that it is on track to achieve pre-sales of ₹400 crores in the current financial year.