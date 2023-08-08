A high-interest savings account can be a viable choice when it comes to savings for a bigger financial goal or building an emergency fund. Unlike conventional savings accounts, high-interest savings accounts can help you reach your objective quicker by offering a better yield. Young professionals can especially benefit from the returns for securing their future finances. IDFC FIRST Bank offers numerous benefits such as zero-fee banking in addition to high-interest rates going up to 7% and making your banking more convenient and accessible. Go through this article to how you can sort your financial future with a high-interest savings account. Benefits of opening a high-interest savings accountA high-interest savings account from IDFC FIRST Bank offers better returns and numerous features to help you grow financially. Here are the salient features of high-interest savings accounts:• Better returnsWith savings account interest rates of up to 7% per annum, IDFC FIRST Bank savings accounts are among the best savings bank accounts in the Indian banking sector. Enjoy higher returns on your deposits and grow your wealth with complete safety and reliability. • Monthly interest creditsMost banks in India offer a quarterly interest pay-out, where the interest is calculated on the daily closing balance and credited to the bank account at the end of every quarter. However, with an IDFC FIRST Bank savings account, you can enjoy monthly interest payouts to grow your money faster. It enhances your savings with the frequent compounding effect. • Zero-fee bankingAlong with the high interest rates on your savings account, you also get access to numerous banking services completely free of charge. IDFC FIRST Bank has introduced the innovative ‘zero-fee banking’, waiving off charges and fees 28 common-used savings account banking services* such as money transfers, debit card issuance, chequebook re-issuance, DD issuance, and many more . You also get zero charges on ATM withdrawals across the country. It helps you maximise your savings by saving more on your banking service charges. • Easy online accessHaving a high-interest savings account is a perk but limited access can hamper your banking experience. IDFC FIRST Bank offers multiple online and offline channels to access your bank account so that you have a seamless banking experience while enjoying consistent and considerable financial growth. You can use the net banking or the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app to access your account funds on-the-go. • LiquidityA high-interest savings account from IDFC FIRST Bank also provides instant liquidity to meet your daily financial needs. You can pay your utility and credit card bills, invest in mutual funds, open FD and RD accounts, and fund them without any hassles. How to open an IDFC FIRST Bank high-interest savings account?Your search for a high-interest savings account ends at IDFC FIRST Bank. With a range of unique and free banking services, you get a simple 5-step application process to open an account instantly. Here is how you can open a high-interest savings account with IDFC FIRST Bank. 1. Log on to the IDFC FIRST Bank official portal and click the application link or download the mobile banking app.2. Enter your personal and contact details in the online form such as mobile number, Aadhaar number, PAN details, and email address.3. Fill out the application form and choose the suitable savings account variant.4. You can now access your savings account and deposit funds at your convenience. However, to remove certain restrictions, you must take the mandatory KYC process.5. Schedule your video KYC during banking hours to interact with the bank representative.You can enjoy all the banking services without restrictions once the VKYC process concludes. A high-interest savings account is crucial for effective financial management whether you are a student, a young professional, or an individual with a goal-based savings plan. With IDFC FIRST Bank, you not only get better returns but also enjoy free banking on all common banking services as well as convenient account management in one place. Open a high-interest savings account today to sort your financial future. *IDFC FIRST Bank offers Zero Fee Banking on Rs. 10,000 Average Monthly Balance (AMB) Savings Account and higher account variants, subject to maintenance of AMB in the account.These services are being offered free in good faith, and in case of abuse, the bank reserves the right to charge fees as per market norms. All rights reserved.