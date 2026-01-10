Sunpure Research Incubation Centre (SRIC), the dedicated research arm of Sunpure Extracts Private Limited, has announced the recipients of its Annual Research and Leadership Awards 2025, recognising outstanding contributions to natural product research and innovation. The SRIC Awards honour research scholars, scientists, and mentors whose work has demonstrated measurable impact in areas such as innovative molecule identification, lead optimisation, bioavailability and absorption enhancement, preclinical and clinical research, novel drug delivery systems, and advanced formulation development within the natural products domain. This year, Mr. Arun Kumar Sahu (Columbia Institute of Pharmacy), Ms. Anuja Suresh Bhandare (Sinhgad College of Pharmacy), and Mr. Thakor Preyash Devang (ITM SLS Baroda University) were conferred the Eklavya Award 2025, SRIC’s highest recognition for research excellence, for their significant contributions to natural product science and technology development.

In the leadership category, SRIC also presented the Dronacharya Award 2025, honouring mentors and supervisors for their exemplary guidance and sustained contribution to research capacity building. The recipients include Dr. Meera Chandradatt Singh (Sinhgad Technical Education Society), Mrs. Sneha B. Patil (KLE College of Pharmacy), Prof. Vandana Sandeep Nikam (Smt. Kashibai Navale College of Pharmacy), and Dr. Rajesh Khathuriya (Pacific College of Pharmacy). The leadership awardees were recognised for advancing natural product applications, improving healthcare outcomes, enhancing absorption technologies, and contributing to the development of advanced drug delivery mechanisms. Recipients across categories were honoured with monetary awards, trophies, and certificates in recognition of their research and professional achievements.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohanji Saxena, Chairman Emeritus, Sunpure Extracts Private Limited, said that the awards reflect not only individual excellence but also SRIC’s broader commitment to strengthening India’s scientific ecosystem. He noted that science-based natural product innovation plays an increasingly important role in supporting domestic healthcare needs and India’s export-led growth in global markets. Sunpure Research Incubation Centre (SRIC) is a dedicated research institution within the Sunpure Extracts Private Limited ecosystem, focused on fostering and advancing research in active and biomarker compounds, yield improvement, process development, patents, and Drug Master File (DMF) submissions. Since its inception in 2016, SRIC has played a key role in recognising and supporting scientific talent in the natural products segment.

On the same day, Sunpure Extracts Private Limited also unveiled the seventh edition of its annual magazine, Pratibimb, along with the company’s Annual Calendar. The magazine chronicles Sunpure’s annual journey, highlighting scientific progress, manufacturing excellence, global outreach, and organisational milestones. The 2025 Annual Calendar is themed around herbs used in cosmetic and personal care applications. Additionally, Sunpure Extracts and the Sunpure Foundation recently concluded their annual “Week of Compassion” initiative in collaboration with UGo Beyond (USA) and Asha Deep Foundation, a non-profit organisation that has been working for community welfare for over 39 years. About Sunpure Extracts Private Limited (SEPL) Sunpure Extracts Private Limited operates a natural extracts manufacturing facilities with exports of natural ingredients to over 35 countries and is recognised as Star Export House by the Government of India. Sunpure is known for its B2B brands, including AshwaBoost®, CURCUBOOST®, ZingiNatPure®, MORIMAXproteen®, SPIRUproteen®, BOSWpure®, WKB20K®, FenuTein®, CENTpure®, BAKUCHIpure®, TetraBeauty®, PTERObright™, PHYTOgallant™ and NutraPure®. Sunpure has filed 20 US Drug Master Files (DMFs) with the US FDA and have five patents, serving sectors such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food supplements, personal care, and cosmetics.