Hindva Group’s Keyur Kheni made important announcements during the Investors’ Meet & Greet held at The World.
Surat (Gujarat) [India]: Surat, the city that topped among India’s smart cities, was ranked as the best city to live in the years 2013 and 2019, is now home to Gujarat’s first privately-owned public Hospitality and Convention Centre. The development of this remarkable centre has been completed, and a Gruh Pravesh (Room Stay) is scheduled for the 17th of September, 2023, in honor of the birthday of the country’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendrabhai Modi as a gift to the country.
Earlier this year in May, the project was softly launched in the presence of Shrimati Darshanaben Jardosh and Shri C. R. Paatil. Darshanaben emphasized its innovative nature and impact beyond Surat, with its strategic proximity to the Bullet Train Station and the Textile and Diamond Hub, becoming a symbol of accessibility. C. R. Paatil noted Surat's hospitality demand and praised the project's central location as the largest of its kind, addressing the area's long-standing space shortage.
During the Investors’ Meet & Greet, Kheni made significant announcements and provided detailed information to the investors about the entire project. Kheni emphasized that they are delivering The World along with the Lifestyle Family Club. This is Surat’s first centre, which is developed in accordance with the guidelines set by the Gujarat and Union Ministry of Tourism. The World comprises a total of 288 Deluxe and Executive Premium Apartment Rooms, each equipped with modern facilities and amenities. Apart from this, many areas such as meeting, event and celebration spaces have been developed very well, which will make the celebration of any event memorable. The World also has a business-oriented space with the name YouTh!nk.
During this event, Kheni also made an important announcement about the returns to investors in The World. He said that The World is now fully operational and ready for organizing any function or event. The Navratri will be celebrated from October 15 to 24, Diwali from November 9 to 14, Christmas on December 25 and New Year Celebration on December 31.
During this event, the group unveiled an exceptional gesture – a mini bank module as a gift to its investors. This asset-backed financial technology initiative is regarded by investors as superior and more exclusive same as any public limited company. Emphasizing the FinTech foundation of The World Project, the company has introduced its innovative He’art-She’ai mobile application and a UPI-approved payment card. These platforms empower Hindva Group’s investors to utilize their generated income globally. Additionally, this system facilitates easy access to finance for investors at favourable interest rates.
Rajesh Dholakia, representing the well known Hari Krishna Group, mentioned that ‘Our family owns numerous properties both within the country and abroad, also have the Stake in The World. By bringing such international standard properties to Surat, Hindva Group has given a unique gift to the city, state and nation through The World. Also, we are always with my friend Keyur Kheni in the decision to move forward in the FinTech industry which has great potential.
The project is dedicated to the development of the country as well as culture. As such, The World presents a unique sense of hospitality that embodies the motto of Atithi Devo Bhava and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. This endeavor is adorned with world-class facilities and amenities. Hindva Group has won the hearts of their investors by financing real estate investors with full backup and benefiting them from their own income, and all investors also have supported the group and given the nod to expand this model in the country.
In the event, the daily applicable prices of The World’s rooms and various types of commercial space were revealed, and detailed information was also given about the framework to realize the dream of the Modi government to move Gujarat and the entire country forward in the tourism sector.
Anil Radadiya, the company’s spokesperson talked with Business Standard, He said that the detailed information of our Investors’ Meet & Greet event had been released through social media channels such as Facebook and YouTube on Sunday, 20th August 2023, where everyone can learn about how both Indian citizens and NRIs can invest and generate a substantial income as well as utilize or spend them as per their requirement.
Finally, talking about the group, Hindva Group holds a reputable position in the field of Real Estate & Construction in Surat and Ahmedabad. The company has successfully delivered many residential and commercial projects, multi-industrial and textile parks. Apart from this, the group is also active in the technical textile and education sectors. After the remarkable success of The World, the group is poised to make a significant expansion into the hospitality sector.
