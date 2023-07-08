In a world where every celebration seems to follow a predictable template, Three Entertainment has ignited a revolution of endless possibilities with its indigenous and inspiring approach, transforming the way we celebrate and collaborate. Led by the visionary trio–Saanya Sharma, Aashna Lalwani, and Sanjana Shah, this PAN India Luxury Design Studio has shattered conventional boundaries, breathing new life into event decor, wedding styling, and gifting solutions. Crafting transformative experiences that go beyond appearances, Three Entertainment is rewriting the rules of the event industry, inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs to collaborate and make a collective impact.As young women in a traditionally male-dominated industry, their success transcends mere aesthetics. They’ve championed the ethos of camaraderie over personal triumph, re-imagining the industry into a thriving ecosystem of young women entrepreneurs. Their success is a powerhouse of hope for aspiring event planners and designers, encouraging them to create a solid nexus of like-minded individuals. The pioneer-trio, who’re also best friends, demonstrates the power of camaraderie and synergy in achieving remarkable outcomes.Co-founder, Sanjana Shah highlights, “Our work has given hope to numerous young women, inspiring them to embark on their own entrepreneurial journeys. Our influence extends beyond our individual success and we firmly believe in collaboration over competition. Having started small and full of passion, we were eager to learn and collaborate, prioritizing shared experiences over personal gains”. Amidst a saturated industry where brands are providing end-to-end services, Three Entertainment stands out by building a community that thrives on collaboration, enabling young entrepreneurs to showcase their expertise and gain recognition. They hold utter pride in being able to outsource specialized services to ensure every event they curate is nothing short of perfect.This mindset has been instrumental in their journey to create extraordinary events where ingenuity and immersive experiences reign supreme. Recognizing that each event should be a unique expression of love and celebration, Aashna Lalwani expresses, “We believe in telling a couple's story throughout their wedding ceremonies. It's about creating moments that will stay etched in their hearts forever. We ensure it isn’t something that merely looks cool, but every tiny detail of the couple’s journey must harmoniously weave together to create a lasting impact. We’ve personalized spaces in not just the way they look but also the way they smell and feel, strong enough to transport you into a different world altogether”.Three Entertainment creates spell-binding experiences, making each celebration unforgettable. From recreating a first college date to capturing the essence of a favorite restaurant in L.A., the creative-trio showcases the true essence of celebration. One extraordinary example was transforming a venue into a personal airport for a couple's cocktail party, inspired by their long-distance love story. Such personalized and transformative experiences were rare in the industry before Three Entertainment's visionary approach took center stage.At only 23 years old, the trailblazer-trio aimed to bridge the gap between extravagant weddings and intimate celebrations, expanding possibilities for small to mid sized celebrations. They were the first in their field to put birthdays, baby showers, anniversaries on the pedestal in terms of bespoke styling and personalization. Saanya Sharma proudly shares, “We wanted to break away from tradition and offer a more Millennial way of celebration. When it comes to mid-sized celebrations, there were few to no designers who catered to unique concept-driven designs for birthdays, anniversaries, proposals, and more. We identified this gap and were certain not to follow a predetermined template.”