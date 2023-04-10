Thyrocare launches JAANCH to offer specialised tailor-made health packages for 9 crucial diseases at Affordable Rates to all Indians
.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: On the occasion of World Health Day, Thyrocare, a leading diagnostic and preventive healthcare service provider in India, announced the launch of JAANCH, which offers focused specialised health packages under one roof. Jaanch provides targeted, detailed and affordable healthcare solutions to all Indians. Jaanch consists of 26 packages under 9 vital specialities that cover heart health, diabetes, thyroid, cancer, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), women’s reproductive health, skincare, hair fall and fever.
The launch of Jaanch comes at a time when lifestyle diseases are becoming increasingly prevalent in India, contributing to around 60% of deaths. Factors such as unhealthy dietary habits, lack of physical activity, excessive stress and a sedentary lifestyle have increased the risk of developing lifestyle diseases. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in India, followed by cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases. Nearly 75% of Indians below 50 years are at risk of a heart attack.
The risk of early death due to diabetes is increasing, as it is linked to obesity, hypertension, heart disease and stroke. In India, 80 million people suffer from diabetes, and half of them remain undiagnosed. Cancer is another rising menace, with 1 in 9 people likely to develop it in their lifetime. Additionally, polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD), infertility, thyroid disorders and STDs have become major threats to public health in India. PCOD affects 1 in 5 adolescent girls, whereas 1 in 6 couples suffer from infertility. Nearly 42 million Indians are affected by thyroid disorders, with one-third of them unaware of their condition; 35 million cases of STDs occur in India every year.
Despite these alarming statistics, many of these diseases can be prevented by reducing common risk factors, maintaining healthy habits and getting regular health checkups.
On the occasion of the Jaanch launch, Mr. Rahul Guha, MD & CEO - of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd., said, “At Thyrocare, in our endeavour to help people live healthier lives, we are launching Jaanch which is a series of 26 packages curated for 9 crucial diseases under one umbrella. Jaanch helps stay one step ahead of diseases by reducing the risk of developing diseases and managing them better. At very affordable and competitive rates, Jaanch helps obtain better treatment, reduce overall medical costs, make healthier lifestyle choices and boost complete well-being."
To add to this, Mr. Amit Bhola, Head - B2B, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd., said, “Jaanch is designed to provide an entire buffet of specialised packages for common diseases, which are a major health concern in India, at affordable prices. Jaanch aims to encourage people to make small and wise investments in their health today, which can prevent the progression of diseases and avoid physical, emotional and financial burdens on patients and their families in the future.”
First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 10:38 AM IST