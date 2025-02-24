Transforming India's Business Finance Landscape, Razorpay Unveils Four India-First Innovations at Razorpay FTX'25
Razorpay Founders and the Leadership Team at Razorpay FTX’25
At Razorpay, customer obsession drives every innovation. The company’s evolution from a payments gateway to India’s first full-stack financial services platform stems from a deep understanding of business needs, ensuring seamless money movement and accelerated growth. For over a decade, Razorpay has consistently pushed the boundaries of fintech, introducing industry-first solutions that redefine business finance in India. The company was the first to introduce fully digital onboarding for startups and support Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments in India. This relentless focus on innovation continues with the latest India-first products unveiled at the company’s sixth edition of its flagship event, Razorpay FTX’25. The company believes these newly launched products will be a key driver of efficiency and adaptability in merchants’ financial operations, seamlessly addressing their payments and business banking needs. Let’s take a look at the suite of products launched at Razorpay FTX’25:
RazorpayX Corporate Cards (with YES Bank): Solving Founders’ Credit ChallengesLaunched in 2020, RazorpayX has been at the forefront of simplifying business banking for founders and businesses—helping them manage payroll, vendor payments, and compliance effortlessly. However, one major challenge remained – accessing corporate credit. Despite India’s startup ecosystem projected to contribute $120 Bn to the GDP by 2030, founders still face hurdles in securing corporate credit. Traditional corporate cards come with cumbersome approvals, high collateral demands, and restricted accessibility, often leaving founders with no choice but to depend on personal credit cards. Understanding these challenges firsthand, RazorpayX introduced India’s Founder-First Corporate Card in partnership with YES Bank, built specifically for fast-growing, late-night-grinding startups. Designed to remove financial bottlenecks, this card empowers founders with customized spending limits and supplementary cards, ensuring financial flexibility across teams; AI-powered reconciliation, offering real-time expense tracking and compliance; smart recurring payments, simplifying SaaS subscriptions and vendor payouts for uninterrupted operations. Because in a startup’s journey, every rupee counts. The RazorpayX Corporate Card makes spending easier, tracking effortless, and scaling a little less stressful. In partnership with YES Bank, it empowers businesses to scale with agility, manage financial operations seamlessly, and focus on growth rather than financial constraints—enabling founders to continue driving innovation and contributing to India’s rapidly expanding startup ecosystem.
Razorpay Buyer Protection: India’s First-of-its-Kind Buyer Trust SolutionFor emerging brands, building an online presence is just the first step—but earning consumer trust is the real challenge. A business may have spent months perfecting its product, setting up an online store, and running extensive marketing campaigns, yet when potential customers finally arrive, they hesitate. They admire the product, and express interest, but ultimately, they don’t buy. This is not an isolated struggle—it’s a challenge that countless new brands and D2C businesses face today. Despite offering high-quality products and exceptional service, many brands lack the established credibility that reassures online shoppers. The result? Low conversion rates, abandoned carts, and a growing dependence on Cash-on-Delivery (COD), lead to increased operational costs and higher return rates (RTOs). In India’s booming e-commerce landscape, where digital-first brands are rapidly emerging, the gap between product excellence and consumer confidence is widening. Trust is the foundation of commerce, and without it, businesses struggle to convert interest into sales. Bridging this lack of trust, Razorpay introduced Razorpay Buyer Protection, a game-changing solution that ensures online shoppers feel secure and confident in every purchase. Now, when customers reach a merchant's checkout supported by Razorpay Checkout, they will see an option to activate Buyer Protection with a single click before completing their payment, guaranteeing a 100% refund on non-delivery or defects on pre-paid orders. With just one click, customers can shop with confidence, knowing their purchase is protected. At the same time, D2C brands and SMBs see higher conversions, stronger credibility, and reduced fraud risks. Integrating seamlessly into Razorpay Checkout, this feature removes purchase hesitation; and boosts conversions where businesses can see a 30% increase in completed orders and a 5X increase in add-to-cart. Also, by encouraging prepaid payments, it helps businesses cut down on COD-related fraud and reduce costly return-to-origin (RTO) losses. By embedding trust at the heart of online transactions, Razorpay Buyer Protection is redefining consumer confidence, helping brands scale while creating a safer, more reliable digital shopping experience.
Razorpay RAY Agentic-AI: India’s First AI-Powered Payments Suite, Transforming Onboarding, Integration, and Real-Time Financial Intelligence
The demand for AI-driven solutions in business operations has never been higher. As companies strive for greater efficiency, automation, and intelligence in their workflows, AI is no longer just an enhancement—it’s a necessity. Today, businesses want more than just data-driven insights; they need AIpowered systems that can take action, simplify complex processes, and operate autonomously.
In the world of payments and financial operations, where speed, security and accuracy are paramount, AI has the potential to transform how businesses onboard, integrate and manage transactions. With businesses handling millions of transactions daily, there’s a growing need for AI solutions that don’t just assist but actively manage and execute tasks in real-time. Building on the success of Razorpay RAY, which redefined payment experiences by resolving transaction failures instantly and offering real-time solutions, the company is now taking AI innovation to the next level with RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit, a groundbreaking suite designed to make payments faster, simpler, and more autonomous than ever. This offers businesses a 10x faster onboarding process, where AI auto-fills business details, verifies documents, and eliminates manual input with RAY Onboarding Assistant; Simplifies payment gateway integration by generating code, testing setups, and automating development tasks with RAY Co-Pilot (AI Developer); offers a 24/7 real-time payment analyst that monitors 20+ critical metrics, detects issues, and alerts businesses before failures occur with RAY Concierge; and enables AI-driven, one-click transactions without checkout redirections for a seamless commerce experience with RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit.
Introducing Razorpay Engage Gift Cards: India’s first Intelligent, Customizable Gifting platform, Redefining Customer Loyalty and Engagement
In India, gifting is more than just an exchange of presents—it’s a deeply personal expression of relationships, appreciation, and celebration. Whether it’s a festival, milestone, or a simple gesture of gratitude, the act of giving holds immense cultural significance. As digital payments and online shopping continue to rise, gift cards have emerged as a modern solution, offering convenience, flexibility, and a perfect alternative for last-minute gifting.
Despite the growing popularity of digital gifting, businesses sCll struggle with the real challenge—retaining customers meaningfully. The current approach o]en relies on heavy discounts that drive short-term spikes but fail to create lasCng relaConships. Meanwhile, India’s digital gifting market is expected to skyrocket to $31 billion by 2030, yet brands conCnue to bable high acquisi&on costs, low customer reten&on, and unsustainable cash burn.
Seeing this gap, Razorpay took a bold step into Marke&ng Solu&ons last year with the launch of Razorpay Engage—a Full-Stack Intelligent Marke&ng Growth Suite—following its acquisiCon of PoshVine in 2022. A]er two and a half years of deep consumer understanding, Razorpay envisioned a smarter way for businesses to build lasCng customer loyalty—one that goes beyond just discounts and ads—and reinvented gift cards and launched its first Engage Gift Cards in partnership with Apple Premium Reseller, Blinkit, and Lenskart. With Engage Gift Cards, businesses have complete control—they can set redemption rules, customize discounts for different customers, and design gift cards for specific products. A single integrated platform simplifies issuing, accepting, and distributing gift cards, while shoppers can seamlessly create and redeem them directly at checkout. Enabled with AI-powered security, these gif cards ensure zero fraud and leakage, making transactions more secure. Additionally, they are now available across one of India’s largest rewards catalogs, providing businesses with an unparalleled opportunity to drive customer engagement and long-term loyalty.
Speaking at FTX, Harshil Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, Razorpay said, “Over the past decade, Razorpay has been at the heart of India’s digital revolution, building financial solutions that empower businesses of all sizes. And now we’re entering a new era where financial systems should be so seamless that businesses don’t even notice them, they just scale. Speaking of that, I’m personally thrilled about our RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit, which I believe will be a breakthrough in intelligent financial automation and power the next generation of commerce. So, soon when your AI assistant finds you the perfect hotel, an OTT subscription, or a limited-edition sneaker - you will not see a checkout page, no redirections, and no interruptions. Instead of being taken away from your journey, payments will happen effortlessly in the background, making transactions smoother, faster, and completely frictionless.”
He added, “The future of business finance will not just be about managing money - but about making it move at the speed of ambition. And in a world where India is innovating faster than anyone can predict, the need to rewrite the rules of finance and the need for futuristic intelligent financial solutions has never been greater.”
Commenting on the launch of Razorpay’s latest line of products, Shashank Kumar, MD & Co-founder, Razorpay said, “I believe Fintech is only 1% finished. India is now a global example of fintech innovation. There is so much more to do! With continued innovations like these, we believe together, we will soon change the way payments and business banking have been done in India. AI-powered payments,
frictionless credit, and trust-first commerce solutions aren’t just innovations, they are the driving force behind the next generation of business success. We’re transforming commerce into something that doesn’t wait to happen but adapts in real time to the needs of the businesses. All the products we launched today have a play of AI embedded in them, be it Corporate Cards, Engage Gif Cards, or Buyer Protection Program. I believe that as businesses push boundaries and reimagine possibilities, these products that we launched today will fuel their ambitions, unlock new opportunities for them, and shape the future of a dynamic, AI-driven financial era like never before.”
As Razorpay continues to push the boundaries of fintech, these innovations mark a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital payments and business banking in India. By integrating AI, trust, and seamless financial experiences at the core of its solutions, Razorpay is ensuring that businesses don’t just keep up with change but stay ahead of it. With FTX’25, the company reinforces its commitment to innovation, empowering businesses with smarter, more efficient financial tools to scale, thrive, and redefine the future of financial operations.
First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 4:55 PM IST