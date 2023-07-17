The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aimed at refining the Indian education system to provide high-quality education to every child. NEP 2020 focuses on the development of aptitude, creative potential, foundational skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving. And Olympiads are a great way to explore students’ potential and identify their talent. According to NEP 2020, national and international Olympiads will be encouraged in various subjects for all students at all levels for widespread participation.The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF), is the world’s biggest Olympiad-conducting body at a Global Level. SOF has conducted 5.6+ crores assessments in 91,000+ schools in 1400 cities across 70 countries. They conduct 7 Olympiad exams in Mathematics, English, Science, Social Studies, Computers, Commerce, and General Knowledge and offer cash prizes worth 18-20 crore annually to their top rankers.Olympiads are the pathway to your child’s academic excellence!Because much like other competitive exams, in SOF Olympiads the students are not assessed just on the basis of grades or marks, they are judged for their overall development with various parameters that focus on their foundational, reasoning and problem-solving skills. And this was exactly what NEP 2020 focused on for a competency-based learning model.Now, let’s see why the new education system encourages participation in Olympiad exams.1. For a strong foundation of subjectsThe preparation helps in a deeper understanding of the concepts. Questions asked in Olympiad require in-depth knowledge of the subjects and their practical application. To crack this exam, one needs to think beyond rote learning and understand its applicability. This helps in building a strong foundation of the subject beyond the curriculum.2. Development of high-order thinking skillsOlympiad exams are formed to challenge students with complex problems that need skills beyond classroom learning such as logic, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative thinking, and analytical skills which are important for the well-rounded development of the students.3. Fostering the competitive spiritIt instils a healthy competitive spirit in students from a young age so, that future competitions don’t faze them. It helps in building self-esteem and self-confidence to take on challenges with ease.4. Identifies and promotes talentIndia has an incredible amount of hidden talent which fails to surface because of a lack of appropriate opportunities. SOF Olympiad is a great platform to identify the hidden talent and skills of the students which can be nurtured further.5. Prepares for future challengesTo succeed in life, one has to face a variety of competitions and challenges and Olympiad prepares students to face these challenges with ease. Participating in Olympiad from a young age accustoms you to challenge yourself and gives you a competitive edge as you keep on learning from your experiences while preparing you for future competitions like NEET, JEE, etc.6. Exposure to various opportunitiesOlympiad opens the door to a vast range of possibilities and opportunities for students by exposing them to national and international level competitions. NEP 2020 said “Public and private universities, including premier institutions like the IITs and NITs, would be encouraged to use merit-based results from National and International Olympiads, and results from other relevant national programmes, as part of the criteria for admissions into their undergraduate programmes.”However, preparing for the Olympiads is not everyone’s cup of tea. One needs proper planning to do the perfect Olympiad preparation for which having appropriate Olympiad study material is step one. For this MTG Olympiad study material is known to be the most authentic and trusted books because they are the only official content partner of SOF Olympiads. From Olympiad Workbooks & Guides to Previous Years’ Papers, Online Classes & Online Test Packages, MTG Olympiad books will cover all the phases of your child’s Olympiad preparation.A vast pool of unrecognized talent in India and other countries can be identified with the help of SOF Olympiad exams. It aligns with the broader goal of the new education system (NEP 2020) to create holistic learning opportunities for students. Therefore, wait no more! Register and prepare for Olympiads now. All the best!