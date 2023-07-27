Meet the illustrious Dr. Rajesh, a true luminary in the world of technology. With a remarkable 15-year journey that has seen him leaving an indelible mark at companies such as Sun Microsystems, Accenture, Cure.fit, Cisco etc, he's a force to be reckoned with. As a celebrated author and thought leader, he brings a unique perspective to the table, enriching the tech industry with his wealth of experience.Currently, he is at the helm of University Relations and Employer Branding for a leading consulting firm; a role that involves sculpting the future of talent acquisition and brand recognition. His mastery in influencing and partnering with leadership has led to sweeping transformational changes, positioning him as a trusted visionary in the industry.Dr. Rajesh’s journey as an authorAs an accomplished thought leader, he embarked on his journey as an author over the past several months and unveiled his debut book "Demystifying Employer Branding" in February 2023 in New York. Now, with his second opus on the horizon, the tech industry eagerly awaits to embark on a transformative journey, guided by the brilliance of Dr. Rajesh. Embrace the future with confidence, armed with the insights of this visionary author.About his second book, “The Art of Adaptive Leadership”His second book, "The Art of Adaptive Leadership" is a practical guide that equips you with actionable strategies to conquer the complex challenges that await you. Discover invaluable frameworks for decision-making, communication, and building teams that thrive in any circumstance.Within the pages of this masterful work, you'll be inspired by real-world examples and captivating stories of visionary leaders who have fearlessly navigated change and uncertainty. At the heart of adaptive leadership lies a transformative mindset, one that challenges the status quotient, embraces ambiguity, and ignites innovation.As the anticipation builds and excitement reaches a crescendo, Dr. Rajesh stands on the brink of yet another milestone in his illustrious career. On the 28th of July, in the enchanting city of Paris, France, the world will bear witness to the grand unveiling of his second book.Together, let's practise adaptive leadership to create a society that thrives in the face of adversity and is motivated by a desire for greatness.