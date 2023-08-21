Urvashi Rautela Launches Pocket-Friendly Smart Skincare Brand WildGlow
.
WildGlow emerges as a trailblazer, setting a new standard for skincare that is scientifically backed, affordable and feels like luxury on your skin.
Urvashi Rautela, a multifaceted Bollywood sensation and billionaire entrepreneur Rohit Khemmka are about to redefine the beauty industry, with the launch of WildGlow, a smart skincare brand. WildGlow takes a bold step towards making international and luxury-grade skincare products pocket-friendly without compromising on quality.
WildGlow is a smart and clean, luxe-grade ingredient powered brand that strives to give consumers the confidence that they deserve in their skincare choices. Their products are PETA-certified, Cruelty-free and are certified as safe and non-irritant for all skin types by Mascot, which is India's leading clinical research center.
Urvashi’s Journey From Miss Diva To Beauty-Biz
Throughout her career, Urvashi has achieved numerous awards, notably winning the prestigious title of Miss Diva in 2015. In addition to her success in pageantry, Urvashi has also made a mark in Bollywood, captivating audiences with her stunning performances in movies. Urvashi’s collaboration with WildGlow marks her entry into the beauty-biz world.
Paris-Based Ingredients For Youthful Skin
A standout among their products is ‘U Glow Gurl Vitamin C Glow Booster Primer + Moisturizer’, which is packed with real pumpkin extracts. It functions as a dual-purpose primer+moisturizer that blends your make-up smoothly and makes it last longer. C+H+R daily toner is also one of WildGlow’s bestsellers, it is enriched with pure Coconut, Hibiscus, and Rosehip extracts. This multi-purpose formula delivers long-lasting hydration, luminous skin tone and minimizes pore size. Another refreshing flagship product from the WildGlow range is its Red Wine Gel Mask made from Real Wine Extracts and ingredients sourced directly from Paris. This youth-revitalizing facial mask enhances your skin's elasticity and delays visible signs of ageing.
“I strongly feel that WildGlow will create a skincare sensation in the beauty market. Unlike a plethora of skincare brands that go all out in marketing fake benefits, this one actually delivers what it markets - without causing allergies. What I love the most about WildGlow is that it is PETA-certified and Cruelty-free - it uses only scientifically backed, ethically sourced ingredients.” - Shared Urvashi Rautela.
Why Switch To WildGlow’s Smart Skincare Products
WildGlow has studied more than 1000+ Indian women’s skincare concerns and this has given them an edge when it comes to understanding women’s skincare goals. “If you look at the current beauty industry, you will be surrounded by multiple skincare brands - some offer cheap skincare but fall flat on quality. Manufacturers often skip integral safety tests to maintain low production costs. This exposes end users to skin damage and allergic reactions. Other luxury brands abide by scientifically proven ingredients but offer exorbitantly priced products,” says Rohit. “This is where WildGlow comes in; it blends affordability with clinically backed, international-grade ingredients, allowing you to indulge in luxurious beauty without spending excessively.”
Having achieved a series of accomplishments as a young entrepreneur, Rohit Khemmka has established success in various industries, including jewellery, import and export, diamonds, and construction. Now, along with successful business tycoon Mr. Pawan Khemka, he embarks on a new journey in the Beauty & Skincare space, to bring a fresh perspective to skincare.
WildGlow is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Smytten, it will be live on Nykaa from September 2023. You can also shop for WildGlow’s exquisite range of products on its website www.wildglow.in.
Topics : Bollywood
First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 2:21 PM IST