Vardhman Group Celebrated Its 50 Glorious Years in the Steel Business
12th April 2023 Punjab/Ludhiana: Vardhman Special Steels Ltd (VSSL) celebrated its completion of 50 glorious years of Steel business under the aegis of Vardhman Group at The Mother Auditorium, Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce & Management, Ludhiana. Over the 50 years, it had consistently improved its manufacturing capabilities to provide high-quality steel for automotive applications and delivered innovative solutions to its customers.
Mr. Takahiro Fujioka, President of Aichi Steel Corporation Japan was the Chief Guest accompanied by Mr. Naohide Goto, Mr. Isao Fujii & Mr. Mahari Kawabata, also joined by Mr. Koichiro Hayashida from Aichi Forge, Thailand.
The event started with a Light Lamping Ceremony and a Prayer of Sri Aurobindo. A 50-year journey Vardhman Corporate Film followed by scintillating Kathak Dance Performance. A speech was given by chief guest Mr. Takahiro Fujioka, President of Aichi Steel Corporation Japan, Mr. S.P. Oswal, the Chairman of Vardhman Group, and Mr Sachit Jain, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director Vardhman Special Steels Limited. The ‘Daruma Doll ceremony’, a Japanese doll ritual to manifest a goal has been presented to the Vardhman Group. The Chairman of Vardhman Group, Mr. S.P. Oswal presented a souvenir to Mr. Takahiro Fujioka. The event was brought to an end with an extraordinary folk-dance performance of Luddi by college students.
On this occasion Mr Sachit Jain, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director Vardhman Special Steels Limitedsaid “50 years is a very important milestone in the history of an organization and to get there, one needs the mentality of a marathon and not a 100-meter dash and now we have a strong partnership with Aichi. We are ready for the next 50.”
Mr. Takahiro Fujioka, President of Aichi Steel Corporation, Japan congratulated the team at Vardhman and said “On behalf of my entire organisation Aichi Steel, we extend our heartiest congratulations to Vardhman Group on completing 50 glorious years of success in the Steel Business. This celebration is not just a festivity but a solemn occasion to pause and look back at this fifty-year journey and a moment to look ahead at the mountains we must still climb.”
Various dignitaries from the City had also joined the event to mark this momentous moment.
From administration, Smt. Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana graced the occasion and Various Industrialists also joined the event which included Mr. Sanjeev Pahwa, CMD of Ralson Tyres, Mr. Gopi Kothari from Kay Jay Forging, Mr. Paritosh Garg, MD of Happy Forgings, Mr. Kulwin Seehra, ED of GNA Axles Ltd, Mr. Vijay Aggarwal, MD of Him Techno Forge, Mr. Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD, Avon Cycles Ltd; Mr. Adish Oswal, CMD of Vardhman Polytex Ltd., Mr. Gautam Dhal, MD of Osho Forge; Mr. Upkar Singh Ahuja, President of CICU, Mr. Gurmeet Singh Kular, Chairman of Ludhiana PHDCCI,and many other well-known personalities from the Industry.
VSSL partnered with Aichi Steel Corporation in August 2019 and entered into a Technical Assistance Agreement which helped the company produce alloy steel matching in quality standards of Japanese OEMs. In Feb’23, VSSL became a part of Toyota’s Global Supply Chain by starting mass production of steel for the forging companies of Aichi Steel based in South East Asia.
VSSL is fully dedicated to delivering high-quality steel with critical grades essential for automotive applications, which aligns with the "Make in India" initiative led by our esteemed Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi ji. VSSL look ahead to the future with a bold vision of becoming world class steel player in automotive special steel segment. VSSL is confident that the strategic alliance with Aichi and its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction will enable it to establish a prominent position in the global market.
