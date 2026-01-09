India’s private aviation sector stands on the cusp of maturity, with 2026 poised to mark its defining inflection point. As Arun Kashyap, CEO & MD of Transworld Jets, observes after more than three decades in the industry, “The transformation that began as a gradual evolution is now reaching critical mass. This is not just another cycle of growth—it's the inflexion point where demand meets infrastructure, where aspiration meets access.” The market has shown robust growth over the past five years, expanding from USD 187 million in FY19 to USD 274 million in FY24 at an annual rate of about 18%. Looking ahead, forecasts indicate 15–18% annual growth between FY25 and FY29, potentially surpassing USD 550 million in the next three years and reaching the billion-dollar mark before the decade's end. Longer-term projections even suggest a USD 10-14 billion industry by 2035.

These figures reflect tangible behavioral shifts. Kashyap notes, “At Transworld Jets, our charter inquiries rose by 65% between September 2024 and September 2025, and what’s even more telling is that 35% of new clients were first-time private aviation users. The average age of our customers has dropped from 60 to 35 in just two years.” This points to younger business owners, startup founders, and second-generation entrepreneurs viewing private aviation as a productivity tool rather than a mere luxury. Infrastructure Meets Aspiration A surge in infrastructure underpins this demand. India’s operational airports have increased from 74 in 2014 to 157 in 2024, with over 180 expected by 2026. For operators like Transworld Jets, this enables direct routes to hubs such as Vijayawada, Amravati, Ayodhya, and Vizag—previously reachable only via multi-leg commercial flights.

Kashyap highlights the impact: “For our client, what would have been a three-day business itinerary became a one-day, seamless circuit. That’s the tangible power of infrastructure meeting aspiration.” On the demand side, India boasts over 830,000 high-net-worth individuals, with the ultra-high-net-worth segment projected to grow 50% by 2028. Kashyap adds, “Among our charters, 80% are linked to time-sensitive business activities, where even a few hours of delay can translate into lost deals or deferred decisions. For businesses conducting transactions worth over INR 300 crore, private aviation isn’t indulgence—it's a rational business expense with measurable return on time saved.” During the recent festive season, Transworld Jets operated 90 charter flights in 48 hours for business families and entrepreneurs prioritising efficiency.

The Regional and Technological Takeoff Geographical democratisation is accelerating, with charters to non-metro airports up 33% in 2024–25 and overall inquiries rising 28% year-on-year. Over 20-30% of Transworld Jets' flights now serve Tier-2 and Tier-3 destinations. Kashyap cites a pharmaceutical board meeting as emblematic: “When directors from Coimbatore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Kochi needed to convene in Aurangabad, commercial airlines offered no viable solution. We executed the charter seamlessly, turning a logistical headache into a four-hour exercise. This is no longer about luxury—it's logistics for a distributed economy.” Technological advances complement this. AI, predictive maintenance, and data-driven scheduling enhance efficiency, with Transworld Jets' system processing requests 73% faster than industry averages, enabling same-day approvals for 90% of domestic charters. Sustainability is also gaining traction: 78% of clients request carbon offset data, 34% purchase offsets, and the company planted over 3,200 trees last year for carbon-neutral FY24 operations.

The Tipping Point Arrives By 2026, India’s private jet fleet could exceed 300 aircraft from 250 today, fueled by regulatory reforms like permit processing cut from 45 to 12 days and 100% foreign ownership in charters. The sector already contributes USD 1.2 billion annually and supports 18,000 jobs. Kashyap concludes, “Private aviation in India is moving from exclusive to essential. It is becoming the connective infrastructure for decision-makers in a fast-scaling economy. At Transworld Jets, we see this transformation not from the sidelines but from the cockpit. Every new client, every new route, every on-time flight contributes to building an ecosystem of speed, trust, and opportunity. The year 2026 won’t just be another milestone—it will be remembered as the year private aviation came of age, when India didn’t just fly higher but flew smarter.”