Shahid Kapoor comes on board as the face of the brand’s new campaign, “Sabko Chahiye Wohi Ek, Ziggy Donut Cake” New Delhi, August 20, 2026: WonderWorks Pvt. Ltd. today announced its association with renowned Bollywood actor - Shahid Kapoor as the Brand Ambassador for its packaged cakes marketed under the name ‘Ziggy’. The new campaign, built around the creative idea “Sabko Chahiye Wohi Ek, Ziggy Donut Cake,” brings alive the product’s irresistible appeal in a playful and entertaining manner. The film highlights its soft, spongy texture, distinctive donut shape and rich chocolate cream filling, making it a fun everyday treat for all.

With Shahid Kapoor coming on board, the company hopes to take the brand to newer heights by fostering a deeper consumer engagement and creating excitement amongst both consumers and trade. Commenting on this association, Mr. Rohan Jain, Managing Director, WonderWorks Pvt. Ltd., said, “Ziggy was created with the vision of bringing something distinctive and exciting to the packaged foods category. With our donut-shaped offering, we introduced a unique product format that combines the fun of a donut with the softness and indulgence of a cake. This association with Shahid Kapoor marks an important milestone in our next phase of growth as we look to accelerate reach and consumption across India. Known for his evergreen youthful energy, expressive screen presence and wide family appeal, he is the perfect fit for us and we are super excited to have him as the face of our new campaign.”

Commenting on his association, Shahid Kapoor said, “What I liked about the brand is that it is young, playful and exciting. A donut-inspired cake with that soft, chocolatey centre is a fun, unique take on something everyone already loves. The campaign has that same sense of fun and playfulness and I’ve enjoyed being part of it. I am Delighted to be associated with Ziggy as the Brand Ambassador for its packaged cakes, which are both Delicious and Innovative.” Conceptualised by BEI Confluence, a leading creative agency, and directed by Shekhar Kamble from DreamPunk Films, the communication will be amplified across television and digital platforms including Meta and YouTube. It will also have a strong presence across trade and on-ground touchpoints such as posters, danglers and billboards.

WonderWorks Pvt. Ltd., promoted by the Jain Family, who also founded the CRAX business, along with The Delhi Flour Mills Co. Ltd., was incorporated in 2020 with a vision of becoming a leader in the packaged foods segment by offering innovative, high-quality products to consumers across India. After setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, the company commenced operations in November 2022 with its first product, Donut Cake. The dual-batter offering, with its rich cream filling, delivers a soft, spongy, melt-in-the-mouth texture and offers a distinctive proposition within the category. Having gained immediate traction among consumers, the company has scaled rapidly over the last three years on the back of distribution expansion, proactive marketing and the launch of its second product, Choco Star.