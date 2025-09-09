Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup: No pleasantries between Surya and Agha before IND vs PAK clash

Asia Cup: No pleasantries between Surya and Agha before IND vs PAK clash

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav made it clear during the tournament-eve press conference that his side will bring intensity and aggression to the field, especially against Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Asia Cup 2025 T20 tournament gets underway, all eyes are on the blockbuster Group A encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday. But before that, India will kick off their campaign against hosts UAE on Wednesday, looking to settle in quickly before the much-anticipated face-off.  At the pre-tournament captains' press conference, there were no pleasantries exchanged between Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, a silence that did not go unnoticed. With the BCCI already under fire for agreeing to play Pakistan following the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam, even a brief cordial exchange between the two leaders could have sparked fresh controversy. 
 
  The tension between the sides was clear, and Suryakumar’s words only reinforced that mood. Emphasizing his team's mindset, he firmly stated that “aggression and intensity will always be there,” especially in a high-stakes clash against their arch-rivals. His tone left little doubt that India will approach the game with a fierce competitive spirit, adding fuel to an already emotionally charged build-up.  
Suryakumar Yadav: "Aggression Always There"
 
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav made it clear during the tournament-eve press conference that his side will bring intensity and aggression to the field, especially against Pakistan.
 
“Aggression (is) always there on field and you can’t do without aggression if you want to win,” Suryakumar stated, brushing off the idea that India would tone down their approach in the high-pressure clash.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2025: All you need to know

Asia Cup 2025 fixtures, India match list, squads, free live streaming

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong playing 11

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong playing 11, timing, live streaming

Sunil Gavaskar

Asia Cup 2025 commentary panel to feature legends like Gavaskar, Shastri

Richie Richardson

Asia Cup 2025 officials to be led by Richardson and Pycroft as panel heads

Jasprit Bumrah

India rely on Arshdeep's rhythm and Bumrah's continuity at Asia Cup 2025

 
With India coming off extensive practice sessions, Yadav expressed confidence in the team’s readiness:
 
“We have got few practice sessions. Feels good. It will be a good challenge playing the best teams from Asia Cup.” 
 
Salman Ali Agha: “No Instructions on Aggression”
 
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, calm and composed in contrast, said aggression would be a personal choice for his players.
 
“If someone wants to be aggressive, that is his call. From my side I don’t give anyone any instructions,” he remarked.
 
While both captains refrained from inflaming tensions ahead of the clash, the anticipation is unmistakable among fans and pundits alike.
 
No Experiments, Only Execution
 
India’s campaign begins against a UAE side coached by Lalchand Rajput, and while the hosts are underdogs, Suryakumar refused to take them lightly.
 
“They are playing exciting brand of cricket and came close in some of the games in a (recent) tri-series. Hope they cross the line in the Asia Cup,” he said.
 
Despite the opening fixture providing a chance to tinker, India are set to stick with what works.
 
“When you play a format you need to know how good is your preparation. Why mend something that isn’t broken?” Yadav said, ruling out experimentation in the early stages.
 
Asia’s Best Ready to Collide
 
With powerhouse teams, star-studded lineups, and national pride at stake, the Asia Cup promises fireworks. India vs Pakistan on Sunday is the headline act, but before that, every match is a step toward supremacy on the continent.

More From This Section

Oman Asia Cup squad

Oman cricket inspires: From everyday jobs to Asia Cup 2025 battleground

Shubman Gill,Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav Jasprit Bumrah Sanju Samson

Why India are favourites to defend their crown in the Asia Cup 2025 in UAE

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem

Simranjeet, Matiullah return as UAE announce squad for Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Check full squad list of all eight participating teams

Shubman Gill

Asia Cup 2025: Big relief for India as Gill and Bumrah ace fitness test

Topics : Asia Cup India cricket team Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal GenZ Portests NewsAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon