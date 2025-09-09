Asia Cup 2025 fixtures, India match list, squads, free live streaming

The much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 is here. The top eight teams from Asia will vie for continental glory. India, the most followed cricket team in the world, will start as favourites. However, last year’s continental giants, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will also aim for glory.
Teams participating in Asia Cup 2025
- India
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka
- United Arab Emirates (Associate member)
- Oman (Associate member)
- Hong Kong (Associate member)
Asia Cup 2025 groups
The eight teams are divided into two groups, namely A and B. India and Pakistan are part of Group A, which also consists of UAE and Oman. Meanwhile, Group B is regarded as the group of death, as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are part of it along with Hong Kong.
- Group A: India, Pakistan, Oman and UAE
- Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong
Why Group B Is the ‘Group of Death’?
The Asia Cup 2025 has thrown up a fiercely competitive Group B, pitting Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan against one another. All three sides are proven performers in Asian conditions, and with only two slots available for the Super 4 stage, one heavyweight is guaranteed to crash out early.
Adding to the intrigue, Hong Kong completes the group. While the associate nation is not expected to progress, the unpredictability of the T20 format means even they cannot be ruled out as spoilers. One upset win could dramatically shift the qualification equation.
In essence, Group B’s intensity lies in its fine margins: three full-member nations with the pedigree to advance, but only two can survive. That inevitability of a major team bowing out at the group stage is what makes it the tournament’s true group of death.
Format of Asia Cup 2025
In the group stages, the teams in each group will against other once. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 4 round. In the Super 4 round, the four teams will play against each other once. The top two teams on Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table will clash in the final on September 28.
Asia Cup 2025 full schedule
|Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, IND vs PAK live match time
|Date and Day
|Matches
|Time
|Venue
|Group Stage
|9 Sep (Tue)
|Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|10 Sep (Wed)
|India vs UAE
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|11 Sep (Thu)
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|12 Sep (Fri)
|Pakistan vs Oman
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|13 Sep (Sat)
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|14 Sep (Sun)
|India vs Pakistan
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|15 Sep (Mon)
|UAE vs Oman
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|15 Sep (Mon)
|Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|16 Sep (Tue)
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|17 Sep (Wed)
|Pakistan vs UAE
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18 Sep (Thu)
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|19 Sep (Fri)
|India vs Oman
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Super 4 schedule
|20 Sep (Sat)
|B1 vs B2
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|21 Sep (Sun)
|A1 vs A2 (likely India vs Pakistan)
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|23 Sep (Tue)
|A2 vs B1
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|24 Sep (Wed)
|A1 vs B2
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|25 Sep (Thu)
|A2 vs B2
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|26 Sep (Fri)
|A1 vs B1
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Final
|28 Sep (Sun)
|Super Four Top 2 - Final
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
Squads of all eight teams
India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim
Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c),Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq
Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana
Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin
UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan.
Hong Kong squad: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan
Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammed Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, Sufyan Mehmood, Ashish Odedra, Shakeel Ahmad, Aryan Bisht, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Ali Shah, Muhammed Imran, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah
Asia Cup 2025 live streaming, start date and other details
When Asia Cup 2025 begins?
Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 9, 2025.
What is live match timings during Asia Cup 2025?
The live matches during Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The live toss during the continental tournament will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast Asia Cup matches in India?
Asia Cup 2025 matches will be available for live telecast on Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 2 HD/SD, Sony 3 HD/SD, Sonly 4 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD will broadcast matches live in India.
How cricket fans can watch the live streaming of Asia Cup 2025?
The live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 for free?
Jio customers can watch Asia Cup 2025 live streaming for free on Jio TV.