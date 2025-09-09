Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong playing 11, timing, live streaming

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST today. The live streaming of AFG vs HK match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Afghanistan are all set to face Hong Kong in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 9, at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, launching Group B action. Afghanistan arrive as one of the favourites, bolstered by strong recent form, having won four of their last five T20Is and boasting a balanced squad built around captain Rashid Khan, explosive opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and reliable pacers like Fazalhaq Farooqi. Their consistency and experience at this level set high expectations for a commanding start. But what makes Afghanistan favourites is their spinners, who in the recently concluded T20 tri-series against UAE and Pakistan proved why they are not to be taken lightly.
 
 
Hong Kong, meanwhile, enter their fifth Asia Cup with optimism after recent success, winning three out of their last five matches on the Associate circuit. Skipper Yasim Murtaza and key batsman Babar Hayat headline a side eager to prove themselves on the Asian stage. The contest promises to showcase Afghanistan’s firepower against Hong Kong’s resolve, with both teams eyeing early Super Four momentum. 

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong playing 11

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (capt), Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
 
Hong Kong playing 11 (probable): Anshuman Rath, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Matthew Coetzee, Yasim Murtaza (capt), Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 5
  • Afghanistan won: 3
  • Hong Kong won: 2
  • No result: 0

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong full squad

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
 
Hong Kong squad: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq-ul-Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong live streaming and telecast details

When will the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? 
Afghanistan will go toe-to-toe with Hong Kong in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 9.
 
What will be the venue for the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 9? 
The match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.  Check Asia up 2025 points table here  
 

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

