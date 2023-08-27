Asia Cup: Shadb Khan reacts to Ajit Agrakar's comment 'Virat will handle'

Pakistan's vice-captain and ace spinner Shadab Khan responded to comments made by India's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, on Saturday, 26 August. The remarks were discussed during the post-match presentation of the third One Day International (ODI) between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

At 24 years old, Shadab remarked that external opinions don't matter; the true test of a player's skill and the outcome of a match are decided on the day of the game itself.

"It all hinges on the day of the match. Whether it's me, someone else, or even someone from their side who makes such a statement, words alone don't make a difference," Shadab noted.

Shadab was questioned about Agarkar's comments, which were purportedly made during India's Asia Cup squad selection press conference. The former Indian bowler had stated that Virat Kohli could single-handedly manage all of Pakistan's bowlers.

"The real action unfolds during the match itself; that's what counts," added the leg spinner, who has taken seven wickets against India in a total of nine matches, spanning both ODIs and T20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has had a remarkable track record against Pakistan. Excluding his lacklustre performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Kohli has been unfaltering against Pakistan, amassing 488 runs in 10 matches with an average of 81.33 and a notable strike rate of 123.85.

His most recent performance included a 53-ball 83 not out in a group stage match of the 2022 T20 World Cup, which India won in a thrilling fashion.