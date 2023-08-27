Confirmation

Asia Cup 2023: Top five wicket-takers for India in the tournament's history

For India players like Irfan Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja feature in the list of top five wicket-takers. But the list might be surprising for cricket fans with its other three names

Asia Cup top five wicket takers for India in tournament history

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Indian bowlers haven't quite shone in the Asia Cup as much as their Sri Lankan and Pakistani counterparts. However, Irfan Pathan made a lasting impression with his performances in 12 games between 2004 and 2012. Unsurprisingly, he holds the record for being India's top wicket-taker in the tournament.

Irfan Pathan

Emerging as a rising talent in the 2004 Asia Cup, Pathan had a stellar tournament in Sri Lanka, securing 14 wickets in just six games with an impressive average of 16.28. His 2004 showing is second only to Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis in the 2008 edition among the tournament's best single-event bowling performances.

Pathan accumulated 22 wickets in 12 games, falling just one short of Chaminda Vaas' 23 to join the top-five wicket-takers in the tournament's history. His finest outing was 4/32 against Sri Lanka in the 2012 Asia Cup, which also happened to be his last. With a strike rate of 29.7, he boasts one of the best in the tournament.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Top five run-getters in the history of the tournament

Ravindra Jadeja

An adept slow left-arm orthodox bowler and capable batter, Ravindra Jadeja ranks second among India's top wicket-takers in the Asia Cup. The Saurashtra native has taken 19 wickets in 14 games, with an average of 26.5 and a strike rate of 36.68.

Jadeja's top performance came against Bangladesh in Dubai in the 2018 edition, where he achieved figures of 4/29.

Sachin Tendulkar

It might surprise some to find Sachin Tendulkar at number three on this list, but the Master Blaster used to bowl quite frequently in Asian conditions. The Indian team of that era didn't rely on a fixed five-bowler rotation, often utilising both Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Top five run scorers for India in tournament's history

Tendulkar claimed 17 wickets in the 15 innings he bowled, across a total of 23 Asia Cup matches. His bowling strike rate is a surprising 26.94. With a blend of leg and off-breaks, he boasted an average of 21.41 and best figures of 3/21. Tendulkar shone in the 2004 edition, picking up 12 wickets in six games at an extraordinary average of 12.25.

Kapil Dev

Despite participating in just seven matches across two editions in 1988 and 1990-91, Kapil Dev picked up 15 wickets. His best performance was in the 1991 edition, where he claimed nine wickets in three matches, including his Asia Cup best of 4/31 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens.

With a career average of 13 and a strike rate of 21 in the Asia Cup, Kapil Dev's figures remain unmatched by any Indian bowler.

Top five wicket takers for India in Asia Cup history 

Player Span Matches Wickets Best Figure Average Strike rate
             
Irfan Pathan 2004-2012 12 22 4/32 27.5 29.77
Ravindra Jadeja 2010-Present 14 19 4/29 26.57 36.68
Sachin Tendulkar 1990-2012 23 17 3/21 21.41 26.94
Kapil Dev 1988-1991 7 15 4/31 13 21.86
Ravichandran Ashwin 2012-2014 7 14 3/31 22.71 29.42

Ravichandran Ashwin

The sole off-spinner on the list, Ravichandran Ashwin has also left his mark in the Asia Cup. Although more renowned for conceding the winning six to Shahid Afridi in the 2012 semi-final, Ashwin has secured 14 wickets in seven games.

Ashwin holds an average of 22.71 and a strike rate of 29.42. His best performance came against Afghanistan in Dhaka during the 2014 edition, where he picked up 3/31. This tournament also marked his best Asia Cup outing, claiming nine wickets in four matches with an average of 18.55.
Topics : Asia Cup India cricket team Irfan Pathan Sachin Tendulkar Ravindra Jadeja Kapil Dev R Ashwin

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

