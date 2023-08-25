Asia Cup 2023: Top five run scorers for India in tournament's history

India have won the Asia Cup six times in the ODI format, and the credit goes to their batters. The Indian cricket team has been blessed with one of the best batting talents in the world. The Asia Cup has also witnessed some of the best performances from the Indian batting unit in some crucial games. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar rules the chart among the most runs scored by an Indian in the continental tournament.

Here’s the list of the top five Indian run-getters in the tournament history

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar tops the charts as the highest run-getter for India in the Asia Cup history. He accumulated 971 runs at an average of 51.10 in 23 matches played between 1990 to 2012. He achieved the highest individual score 114, during the 2012 Asia Cup against Bangladesh.

The Master-Blaster’s 114 against Bangladesh was also his 100th century in international cricket. The highest run-scorer in international cricket history scored two centuries and seven half-centuries in the Asia Cup history. His runs came at a healthy strike rate of 85.47.

2. Rohit Sharma

The second batter on the list with the most runs in the Asia Cup is the current skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit made his Asia Cup debut in 2008 and has played 22 matches in the tournament so far.





Also Read: ODI World Cup: India's 18-member squad for Asia Cup to undergo fitness test In 21 innings, the 36-year-old has hit 745 runs at an average of 45.56. He has scored only one century, and it came in 2018 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai when the last time Asia Cup was played in ODI format.

Overall, he has hit six fifties in the continental tournament. With the surety of playing at least five more matches, Rohit could even surpass Jayasuriya for the most number of matches played in the tournament’s history.

3. MS Dhoni

The most successful Indian skipper in the history of the game did brilliantly with the bat in the Asia Cup. He won the title in 2010 and led them to the final in the 2008 edition. In the same tournament, he scored 327 runs at an astounding average of 109, the best for any batter with more than 300 runs in one season.

MSD scored 648 runs in 19 matches at a terrific average of 64.8 and a strike rate of 87.68. His best score of 109 came against Hong Kong at Karachi. He hit one century and three fifties in his Asia Cup ODI career.

4. Virat Kohli





Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Top five run-getters in the history of the tournament Virat Kohli is the fourth on the list of top-run-getters in the Asia Cup for India. The ultimate chaser mesmerised all with his innings of 183 against Pakistan in 2012. This has, to date remained his highest score in the 50-over cricket.

The modern-day maestro has played only three Asia Cups and in 11 matches, has scored 613 runs at an astounding average of 61.3. His strike rate of 97.4 is only second to Sanath Jayasuriya. He has three centuries and a fifty to his name.

5. Gautam Gambhir



Gautam Gambhir has to his name 573 runs in 13 innings of three Asia Cup tournaments. He played for India in the 2008, 2010 and 2012 Asia Cups. His average of 44.07 and his strike rate of 89.95 is a great combination for an opening batter.

Gambhir’s best score of 100 which was also his only 100 in the continental competition came against Sri Lanka in the 2012 edition. But the left-hander hit five fifties. His best series as a batter was in 2008 where he scored 259 runs at an average of 43 and hit three fifties in just six innings.