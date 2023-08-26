Confirmation

Asia Cup: BCCI Prez Roger Binny and VP Rajiv Shukla to travel to Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sent an invite to BCCI as a key member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to attend the opening ceremony and as well as the opening match of the tournament

Roger Binny and Rajiv Shukla of BCCI to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. Photo: Twitter

Roger Binny and Rajiv Shukla of BCCI to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be sending its representatives to Pakistan for the first time since 2008 after accepting the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Reports say that BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajiv Shukla will travel to the neighbouring country to witness one of the group-stage encounters in Asia Cup 2023.

The invite sent by the PCB to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah asked him attend the opening ceremony as he is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the organising head of the tournament. BCCI Officials will most likely attend a game in Lahore, which could be the group-stage match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, and  scheduled for September 05, 2023.

“BCCI president Binny and vice president Shukla will be going to Pakistan to watch few game. PCB had invited BCCI and as one of the key members of ACC, Binny and Shukla will be travelling to Pakistan,” a source close to the BCCI was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka though Pakistan has the exclusive hosting rights. However, since India refused to travel to Pakistan and the latter was adamant about not hosting the tournament at a neutral venue, for the first time ever, Asia Cup got two countries as hosts.

The tournament will begin with the first match in Multan, Pakistan, where the hosts will take on first-time entrants Nepal. Nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka while four will be played in Pakistan, including three group stage and one Super Four game. The final will be played in Sri Lanka. 

Topics : BCCI PCB Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

