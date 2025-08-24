Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 07:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025: Dream11 pulls out as Team India's lead sponsor - report

Asia Cup 2025: Dream11 pulls out as Team India's lead sponsor - report

The BCCI is expected to invite fresh bids for jersey sponsorship rights, though whether a new partner can be finalised before the Asia Cup remains uncertain.

Dream11: Indian cricket team's team sponsor

Real-money fantasy platforms had emerged as significant backers of cricket in recent years, but their ban opens the door for other sectors to step in.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 7:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a stunning development just days before the Asia Cup 2025, fantasy sports giant Dream11 has reportedly withdrawn as the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team, according to media reports. The decision comes in the wake of the recently passed ‘Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025’, which bans real-money gaming platforms in India.
 
While neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor Dream11 has made an official announcement, media reports indicate that the platform is unwilling to continue its multi-crore deal under the new legal framework.
 
Why this matters
 
The move has far-reaching implications, both financially and symbolically. Dream11 had signed a ₹358-crore agreement in 2023, paying ₹3 crore per home game and ₹1 crore for away matches. Their abrupt exit leaves Indian cricket scrambling for a new sponsor, and with the Asia Cup beginning September 9 in the UAE, the team faces the prospect of taking the field without a lead sponsor on its jersey.
 
 
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia underlined the board’s stance, stating: “If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government.”

Also Read

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Check full squad list of all eight participating teams

Shafali Verma, Team India

Shafali has X-factor but consistent Rawal picked for WC: Reema Malhotra

Shreyas Iyer

Leaving out Shreyas Iyer demonstrates India's depth, says Ross Taylor

Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin

Ashwin reveals the reason behind his sudden international retirement

India vs Pakistan

Asia Cup fixture with Pak to go as scheduled, ban on bilateral events stays

 
Jerseys printed, but not to be worn
 
Media reports suggest that Team India’s Asia Cup jerseys featuring Dream11 branding have already been printed, but those will not be used following the withdrawal. The BCCI is expected to invite fresh bids for jersey sponsorship rights, though whether a new partner can be finalised before the Asia Cup remains uncertain.
 
The big picture
 
Dream11’s exit highlights the ripple effect of India’s new online gaming legislation, which is set to reshape the sports sponsorship landscape. Real-money fantasy platforms had emerged as significant backers of cricket in recent years, but their ban opens the door for other sectors to step in.
 
For the BCCI, the immediate challenge lies in managing optics — the Indian team without a jersey sponsor at a marquee event would be a rare sight, symbolising the clash between sporting commerce and national regulation.
 
Tournament context
 
The Asia Cup begins on September 9, with the final scheduled for September 28 in Dubai. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav with Shubman Gill as vice-captain, will play under the shadow of this sponsorship shake-up. The uncertainty over the team’s jersey only adds to the drama of a tournament already rich with anticipation, especially with the much-awaited clash against Pakistan on September 14.

More From This Section

Ajit Agarkar, Ajit, Suryakumar Yadav

Real Money Game ban: Will India play Asia Cup 2025 without jersey sponsor?

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh announce their squad for Asia Cup 2025; Mehidy Hasan dropped

India's Jasprit Bumrah warms up before the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London. (File Photo:PTI)

Asia Cup 2025: Agarkar defends Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Shreyas Iyer

Not our fault: Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad

Sanju Samson vs Shubman Gill in T20Is

Samson vs Gill: Shubman's rise leaves Sanju staring at uncertain future

Topics : Cricket News Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup News India cricket team Asia Cup Twenty20

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon