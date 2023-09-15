Injury scare for Theekshana ahead of Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka await report

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana's participation in the Asia Cup final against India has been thrown into jeopardy due to a hamstring strain, the extent of which will be known on Friday.

The mystery spinner strained his right hamstring while fielding during Sri Lanka's two-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday.

"Maheesh Theekshana has strained his right hamstring. The player will undergo a scan tomorrow to fully assess his condition," Sri Lanka Cricket posted on X on Thursday.

Theekshana went off the field multiple times while Sri Lanka was bowling. He was seen hobbling but completed his nine-over spell in the 42-over-per-side contest before being helped off the field by some Sri Lanka dugout members in the 39th over.

Theekshana's injury adds to Sri Lanka woes. They are already without the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara.

Sri Lanka play India in the final on Sunday.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India Asia Cup final, IND vs SL: Sri Lanka join India for summit clash on Sept 17 Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE: Axar gets Mehidy, Bangaldesh 4 down Asia Cup, PAK vs SL highlights: Asalanka, Mendis shine in chaotic finish Asia Cup final, IND vs SL: Sri Lanka join India for summit clash on Sept 17 Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI Asia Cup, Pak vs SL: Pakistan reveal their Playing 11 for a must-win game