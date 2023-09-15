Asia Cup final, IND vs SL: Sri Lanka join India for summit clash on Sept 17

Sri Lanka once again denied cricket fans an India vs Pakistan grand finale in the Asia Cup as they defeated Men In Green by 2 wickets at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. Sri Lanka will now lock horns with the Asia Cup 2023 final on September 17 (Sunday).

Pakistan needed only a victory to give Indo-Pak fans a third chance to rejoice in the cricket's greatest rivalry. But Sri Lanka spoiled their hopes with a superb performance in the Super 4 match to notch up a desired victory.





Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka highlights here







Mohammad Rizwan (86 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47) put up a 108-run stand to steer Pakistan to a commanding 252 for 7 after rain reduced the match to 42-overs a side contest. However, Kusal Mendis (91) led a valiant batting display alongside Charith Asalanka (49 not out) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (48) as Sri Lanka overhauled the target in 42 overs. Notably, India and Pakistan have never played against each other in the final of Asia Cup's history.

Sri Lanka will take on India in final on Sunday.

Earlier, opener Abdullah Shafique (52 off 69 balls) shared a 64-run stand with skipper Babar Azam (29) after opting to bat in the crucial fixture.

But it was Rizwan and Iftikhar who provided the final flourish, taking Pakistan across the 250-run mark.

For Sri Lanka, young pacer Matheesha Pathirana (3/64) was the most successful bowler.

Asia Cup 2023 final details

When India vs Sri Lanka final will take place in the Asia Cup?

IND vs SL final in the Asia Cup 2023 final will take place on Sunday (September 17).

What is the match timing of IND vs SL final in Asia Cup?

India vs Sri Lanka final in Asia Cup 2023 will start at 3 PM IST.

Is there a reserve day for Asia Cup final match?

Yes, if the match is not completed on September 17, then reserve day will kick in.