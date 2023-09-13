Asia Cup, Pak vs SL: Pakistan reveal their Playing 11 for a must-win game

With a spot in Asia Cup 2023 in sight, Pakistan announced their playing XI for the Super Four match against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Wednesday (September 13).

The 'Men in Green" were forced to make key changes in their bowling department after Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were ruled out from the tie due to injuries.

Mohammad Wasim Jr has replaced Naseem, while Zaman Khan has replaced Haris Rauf. Along with pacers, Fakhar Zaman, who failed to live up to the expectations with the bat, is replaced by Mohammad Haris.

Saud Shakeel has come in to strengthen the middle order in place of Salman Ali Agha, while Faheem Ashraf, who spilt out too many runs in his ten overs against India, has been replaced by Mohammad Nawaz

Naseem injured his right shoulder during the Asia Cup Super Four match against India.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released an official statement to announce the absence of Naseem, which read, "Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan's 17-player squad for the ongoing Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023. Zaman joined the team in the morning today and will train with the squad at the RPICS in the evening."

"He continues to be monitored by the team's medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023," the PCB statement further read.

Experienced pacer Haris Rauf didn't bowl a single over in the game against India on reserve day as a "precautionary measure".

Rauf is recovering well after feeling discomfort in his right flank. Team doctor Sohail Saleem talked about the injury situation of both pacers and said as quoted from the PCB statement, "These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team's medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup."

FORMAT Mat Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w T20I 6 117 130 4 1-7 1-7 32.5 6.66 29.2 0 List A 7 312 333 6 2-47 2-47 55.5 6.4 52 0 T20 68 1400 1939 86 4-16 4-16 22.5 8.31 16.2 2

*source: Espncricinfo.com



(With agencies inputs)

Who is Zaman Khan?Zaman Khan is a professional cricketer from Pakistan. He was born on September 10, 2001. He made his international debut on 24 March 2023 against Afghanistan.