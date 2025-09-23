Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are taking each on today in Abu Dhabi in match 3 of Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage. Both teams lost their first match making this a do-or-die battle for the two former champions.
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
|Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?
Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in match 3 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Tuesday, September 23.
What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 23?
The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?
The toss for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.