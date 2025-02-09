Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: Military, paramilitary in charge of security in Pakistan

Champions Trophy: Military, paramilitary in charge of security in Pakistan

The Pakistan government has given its go-ahead for using the military and paramilitary rangers to shore up security for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy in the country.

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pakistan government has given its go-ahead for using the military and paramilitary rangers to shore up security for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy in the country.

According to media reports, the federal cabinet okayed plans to have top security for the mega-event and gave approval to use military and rangers for this purpose.

The government has already earmarked over 10,000 policemen including elite commando units to provide security at the grounds and team hotels in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi when the tournament begins on February 19 in Karachi.  Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the federal interior minister, is personally overseeing all the security arrangements for the tournament.

 

India refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament citing security concerns and will play all their matches in Dubai.

A source in the board said that Naqvi had also discussed with security and law enforcement senior officials the best way to ensure smooth entry of spectators into stadiums for the matches without compromising on security.

The source said a certain number of military and paramilitary personnel would be deputed for security coverage for the ICC event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Saim Ayub

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025: PCB

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025 official song 'Jeeto Baazi' released by Atif Aslam

Rohit Sharma

IND vs ENG: We just want to tick all boxes before Champions Trophy - Rohit

IND vs ENG 1st ODI

India preparations for Champions Trophy: Five key takeaways from 1st ODI

Gaddafi Stadium

Gaddafi Stadium upgraded and ready for international cricket: PCB

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Pakistan cricket team PCB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon