India squad announcement for ENG series LIVE UPDATES: Shami return likely for Champions Trophy
England has already named their squad for the upcoming series and the Champions Trophy, with Joe Root making his return to ODI cricket.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
After a challenging Test series against Australia, Team India’s attention now turns to white-ball cricket, as they prepare to face England in a multi-format series starting on January 22. With the Indian squad likely to be announced soon, it will offer crucial insights into who could be part of the team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. ALSO READ: Shami to Bumrah: What will be India's pace attack for Champions Trophy?
India, on the other hand, must submit their provisional squad for the Champions Trophy by January 12, with the final submission deadline set for February 13. India to submit squad by January 12
The selection of India’s squad has always been a topic of great interest. Under the leadership of Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee is expected to carefully assess all available players. One name that stands out is veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who is likely to make a return after recovering from an ankle injury. His successful rehabilitation has kept him in the mix for both the England series and the Champions Trophy.
Additionally, young players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who impressed during the recent Test series, could be in line for their maiden call-up to the ODI squad. Their strong performances have added further intrigue to the selection process.
As the deadline for submission approaches, all eyes will be on the Indian team’s composition for the upcoming series and the prestigious Champions Trophy. With key players like Shami and promising newcomers like Reddy and Jaiswal potentially in the mix, the selection committee has a tough task ahead in finalizing a squad that can compete on the world stage in 2025.
11:20 AM
India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: No Jadeja for the Men in Blue this time?
Star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja’s spot in the squad is uncertain. The experienced Jadeja’s recent performance with the bat in white-ball cricket has not been up to expectations. According to a PTI report, sources closely following the selection committee’s deliberations believe that left-arm spin allrounder Axar Patel has been more effective in this format.
11:06 AM
India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah likely to be rested!
With an extensive workload for Jasprit Bumrah over the recent weeks, Team India will likely rest the pacer for the ODI series England in order to have him well rested and fully recovered for the Champions Trophy.
10:57 AM
India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Likely inclusions for Champions trophy!
With the squad not yet confirmed, there are certain names that are expected to be included in the list for Team India. The likes of veteran players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be expected to make the cut along with Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill for the ODI tournament.
10:35 AM
India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Akashdeep ruled out for a month!
Indian pacer Akashdeep Singh, who was one of the pacers that helped India in the recently held Border Gavaskar Trophy is likely to miss out on the England series due to injury but only time will tell whether the pacer will be available for the Champions Trophy or not.
10:20 AM
India's star pacer Mohammed Shami who has been missing for the team since his star studded display in the ODi World Cup 2023 is likely to return for the upcoming series vs England and for the much awaited Champions Trophy 2025 as well. Shami has returned from a long injury haul recently and has played some domestic matches to prove his fitness levels.
10:05 AM
India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Big announcement awaits!
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the squad announcement for Team India ahead of the England white-ball series and Champions Trophy 2025. With the deadline getting closer and closer, fans wait for the final announcement to learn about the players going to represent the national team in hopes of winning another ICC trophy this year.
