Business Standard
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / PCB's Naqvi meets Emirates Board head Usmani amid hybrid model talks for CT

PCB's Naqvi meets Emirates Board head Usmani amid hybrid model talks for CT

According to a PCB statement regarding the meeting, Naqvi told Usmani that Pakistan was ready to host the Champions Trophy and all the preparations were on schedule.

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Emirates Cricket Board head Mubashir Usmani in Dubai amid deliberations on a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy to be held in February-March next year.

According to a PCB statement regarding the meeting, Naqvi told Usmani that Pakistan was ready to host the Champions Trophy and all the preparations were on schedule.

Usmani is also the chairman of the ICC's associate members' committee.

According to sources, Naqvi also said that the situation in Pakistan was stable and all teams taking part in the mega-event would be provided state level security.

He said the construction work at the stadiums which will host the tournament was also on schedule and the people of Pakistan were looking forward to watching the best teams and players play in the country.

 

On Friday, the International Cricket Council has told Pakistan to either accept the 'Hybrid' model of hosting for next year's Champions Trophy or be prepared to be ousted from the event after the PCB's adamant stand led to an inconclusive meeting of its executive board.

The emergency meeting in Dubai was meant to thrash out the schedule of the event in February-March next year but could not achieve a consensus after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model despite India's firm refusal to travel there owing to security concerns.

It is understood that most of the ICC board members were sympathetic towards Pakistan's situation, but Naqvi was, nonetheless, advised to accept the 'Hybrid' model as the only "plausible solution" for the current imbroglio.

If a 'Hybrid' model is adopted, India's share of Champions Trophy matches will be held in the UAE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ICC Champions Trophy

ICC's ultimatum to PCB: Accept 'Hybrid Model' or Pakistan won't participate

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Champions Trophy: PCB opposes hybrid model, talks postponed to Saturday

ICC Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule HIGHLIGHTS: ICC board meeting adjourned till Saturday

Virat Kohli, Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Pandya, ICC Champions Trophy, India, Pakistan, Edgbaston, Birmingham, England

ICC to convince PCB for hybrid model Champions Trophy with extra incentives

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB's 'POK' CT Trophy tour put on hold by ICC after BCCI's strong objection

Topics : PCB Pakistan cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon