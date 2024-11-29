Champions Trophy 2025 schedule LIVE UPDATES: Crucial ICC board meet today amid PCB vs BCCI stand-off
Uncertainty continues to revolve around India's travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Stay tuned for ICC board meeting live updates on Champions Trophy 2025 schedule
Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
The clouds over the schedule of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are set to be cleared today as a crucial ICC board members set to meet virtually. With BCCI confirming its unavailability to visit Pakistan after not getting government clearance, Pakistan Cricket Board had rejected the hybrid model, according to media reports.
Uncertainty continues to revolve around India's travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, with the tournament just a couple of months away from commencement.
However, ahead of the ICC board meet today, BCCI vice-president Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said that the top priority for the board remains the players' safety, and a hybrid model is an option.
the ICC Board will aim to reach a consensus during the meeting before making a final decision. The tournament is scheduled to take place between February 19 and March, but the ICC has yet to release the official schedule.
The report also highlighted that the meeting will address whether the tournament will be hosted solely in Pakistan or under a hybrid model, where Pakistan shares hosting responsibilities with another, yet-to-be-decided, country.
The meeting was convened following a written communication from the ICC to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), stating that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in early 2025. The PCB, after consulting the Pakistan government, is preparing to present its stance during the discussions.
Due to strained political relations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two archrivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. Currently, they primarily face each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.
ICC Board meet live updates and time for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule
When will ICC board meet take place? ICC board meeting on ICC Champions Trophy 2024 will take place on November 29. At what time ICC board meet begins? ICC board meet is likely to begin at 3 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)
2:26 PM
ICC board meeting LIVE UPDATES: What to expect in ICC meet?
- The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has firmly rejected the Hybrid model for hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy and urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to steer clear of the proposal during its board meeting on Friday. The PCB communicated its stance to the global cricket body on Thursday, sources revealed.
- The ICC has called a virtual meeting of its executive members to address the scheduling conundrum for the marquee event, sparked by India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan.
- “PCB has informed the ICC that the Hybrid Model is unacceptable to them,” a source familiar with the matter told PTI.
- The PCB has consistently opposed the Hybrid model, asserting that it amounts to preferential treatment for India. Instead, the board has urged the ICC to explore alternative hosting arrangements.
- Media reports also said that while the PCB had initially considered the Hybrid model, it came with a significant caveat. “The PCB was open to the idea only if the ICC ensured the adoption of Hybrid models for all ICC events hosted in India until 2031, including the 2031 ODI World Cup in India and Bangladesh. This was based on the premise that Pakistan would reciprocally refuse to play in India,” the source explained.
- The impasse highlights the deepening divide over hosting rights, with both boards sticking to their positions as the Champions Trophy timeline looms.
2:22 PM
ICC board meeting LIVE UPDATES: Decision likely on Champions Trophy schedule today
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC board meeting today. The ICC meet is set to clear the air over the uncertainity over Champions Trophy schedule and rejection of hybrid model theory by Pakistan cricket board.
Stay tuned for live updates...
Stay tuned for live updates...
Topics : International Cricket Council ICC Champions Trophy India cricket team BCCI PCB Pakistan cricket team Australia cricket team England cricket team New Zealand cricket team South Africa cricket team Afghanistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team Cricket Australia
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 2:23 PM IST