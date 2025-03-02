Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / South Africa, Australia prepare for Champions Trophy semifinals in Dubai

South Africa, Australia prepare for Champions Trophy semifinals in Dubai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has arranged this uncertainty due to the hybrid structure of the tournament.

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa and Australia, both part of Group B in the Champions Trophy, will train at the ICC Academy in Dubai as they prepare for their semifinal matches. The exact location of their matches will depend on the outcome of the India-New Zealand clash, which will determine the final standings of Group A. The first semifinal is set to take place in Dubai on March 4, with the second semifinal scheduled for March 5 in Lahore.  All semi-finalists to train in Dubai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has arranged this uncertainty due to the hybrid structure of the tournament. As per the pre-tournament plan, India has been given the option to play both their semifinal and, if they qualify, the final in Dubai. As a result, Australia, having finished second in Group B after their match in Lahore on February 28, has already arrived in Dubai. Led by Steve Smith, the Australian squad flew in on March 1 and is scheduled to train at the ICC Academy on March 2.

 

South Africa, who secured the top spot in Group B after a victory over England in Karachi on March 1, is set to arrive in Dubai later and will hold their practice session at the ICC Academy on March 3. Both teams will be accommodated at the Meydan Hotel in Dubai.

Once Group A's outcome is confirmed, the team from Group B that advances to the semifinal in Dubai will have the opportunity to train on March 3. Meanwhile, the team traveling to Lahore for the second semifinal will fly out from Dubai on the evening of March 3. This team, along with New Zealand, will also be provided a practice session at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 4.

More From This Section

Virat Kohli

Champions Trophy: Kohli becomes seventh Indian player to play 300 ODIs

India vs New Zealand head-to-head

Champions Trophy: India vs New Zealand head-to-head records in ICC events

Image via Twitter

PCB announces full refund for two rain-cancelled Champions Trophy matches

Virat Kohli

Champions Trophy: Kohli's legacy will inspire a lot of people - Phillips

Kuldeep Yadav

NZ batters call up local left-arm spinners to prepare for Kuldeep Yadav

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Australia cricket team India cricket team New Zealand cricket team South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ playing 11IND vs NZ Pitch reportBusiness Standard ManthanStocks To WatchStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon