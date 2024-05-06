Davey notable absentee for Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Michael Jones and Brad Wheal returned to Scotland's 15-member T20 World Cup squad, while seasoned Somerset pacer Josh Davey missed out.

Jones and Wheal, representing Durham and Hampshire respectively, were left out of Scotland's roster for the T20 Tri-Series against Netherlands and Ireland earlier this month. But the duo has been cleared by the counties to play in the marquee event in the Americas next month..

However, "neither Davey nor his Somerset team-mate Andrew Umeed, who is uncapped at T20I level, were made available for World Cup selection," ESPNcricinfo reported.



